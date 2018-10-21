The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Camille Grammer Is Married!

Aili Nahas
October 20, 2018 11:26 PM

This Housewife is now a wife!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer married her boyfriend David C. Meyer at a private beach club in Hawaii on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“This is my next chapter,” says Grammer, 50. “I’m so excited to start our life together.”

Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Grammer and Meyer wed in a Hawaiian-inspired outdoor ceremony as Grammer’s fellow Housewives Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna looked on.

Kyle Richards served as a bridesmaid, and both of Grammer’s children were part of the nuptials. (Their dad is Grammer’s ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.)

Daughter Mason, 16, was a bridesmaid and son Jude, 14, walked his mom down the aisle, a moment Grammer called “very special.”

The Bravo star began dating Meyer, a lawyer and father of two sons, in 2016 and got engaged the following year.

“I love the way he loves me,” she says. “It means so much to me. And I know we will honor our commitment to each other for the rest of our lives.”

