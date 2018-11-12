RHOBH's Camille Grammer on Losing Her Home in the Woolsey Fire: 'It Was Like the Apocalypse'

Less than three weeks after her joyful Hawaiian wedding, Camille Grammer was forced to evacuate her Malibu home before it burned down in the Woolsey fire that is ravaging Southern California.

“I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” Grammer, who wed attorney David C. Meyer on Oct. 20, tells PEOPLE. “It’s so sad. It’s such a tragedy.”

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

As of Sunday evening, at least 31 people — 29 in Northern California and two in Southern California — are dead and at least 228 people are missing as three fires rage across the state, the Associated Press reported.

On Friday morning, Grammer, who had been packing for a trip with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, began getting evacuation calls from the fire department.

Camille Grammer /Instagram; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Newlywed Camille Grammer Opens Up About Finding Love After Heartbreak

“The skies were blue in front of my house, but in the back of my house you could see the flames over the canyon,” says Grammer, 50. “I called the producers and I told them I couldn’t come on the trip. And we just grabbed what we could.”

RELATED: How to Help the Victims of the California Wildfires

“I was taking stuff out from my luggage for the trip and replacing it with jeans, sweatpants, things I can use,” she says. ‘I went to my safe and I grabbed jewelry, documents, birth certificates and passports. The bigger pieces of art we couldn’t take, but we grabbed an Andrew Wyeth painting. I also took some photographs that meant something to me — my great-aunt who passed away a couple years ago. I took pictures of my family. We packed as much as we could into three cars.”

Mason, her 17-year-old daughter with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, was with her.

RELATED: Daring Rescues and Devastating Destruction: See the Most Shocking Photos of the California Fires

The Woolsey Fire approaches homes on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California David McNew/Getty

“We were standing in the house before we left and Mason said to me, ‘Mom I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it.’ And I said, ‘Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.’ We just thought, this is it,” she says. “I had a pit in my stomach.”

Grammer evacuated with Mason (son Jude, 14, has been staying with Kelsey) and Meyer, as well as their dog Joey.

“As we were driving down the Pacific Coast Highway, it was gridlock. It took us hours,” she says. “It was like the apocalypse.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Camille Grammer’s Hawaiian Wedding: ‘It Was Like Something Out of a Fairy Tale’

Firefighters attempted to take out some of Grammer’s priceless artwork, though she’s lost much of her collection, accumulated over 20 years. “They were so brave to do that,” Grammer says. “They did whatever they could. They are incredible.”

At this point, despite the fact that there are some walls still standing, “it’s a total loss,” Grammer says of her home and belongings. “Most everything is gone. We’ll see if there is anything to salvage. But we can’t get into the house because it’s dangerous.”

The reality star has also kept in close touch with fellow Housewife Denise Richards and former Housewife Eileen Davidson, both of whom lived in the fire area.

Alex W Photography

RELATED: Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and More Stars Who Lost Their Homes in the California Fires

“The backyard of Eileen’s home was burned, but her house was safe, thank God,” Grammer says. “Denise’s house is fine, so she’s okay. We’ve been in contact. She’s just happy to know that everyone is safe.”

Ultimately, Grammer, who is staying with her family at a hotel in San Diego, says she’s focusing on what’s most important.

“We’re just so grateful for our community, the people who offered their homes, clothes, everything,” she says. “And I’m not worried about my material things at this point. It’s about the safety of my family and my friends. Material things are just things. We can replace most of them. We can rebuild. And we can start anew. But people can’t be replaced.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation and the American Red Cross, for more information.