Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards 'Contradicts Herself Constantly' in Denying Alleged Affair

Denise Richards announced her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week after a tense season

Brandi Glanville is standing her ground.

Asked what her motivation was for revealing the alleged hookup on the show, Brandi, 47, said her "off-camera is the same as my on-camera life."

"So if I'm talking about it off-camera, I come on-camera, I'm talking about it on-camera," she said. "And I was a little bit pissed at her."

As for whether they were really friends or just acquaintances, as Denise, 49, has insisted?

"We were definitely friends and more than friends, actually," Brandi said. "I don't understand where she — I think she's just so confused and she contradicts herself constantly. I don't even know what to say."

Image zoom Denise Richards (left); Brandi Glanville Getty images; Bravo

Further detailing their alleged relationship, Brandi said she and Denise "made out in the bathroom" the first night they met, a claim she also made on RHOBH.

"She asked to see my tits, because she said she had to get her boobs redone," Brandi said. "We went into the restroom, she threw me against the wall, we were making out. But we were wasted and it was fun and I'm down for fun. And then she invited me away to her set and we f---ed and that was it."

She also addressed Denise's claim that Brandi had told her that she had sex with someone else from the cast.

"I have never slept with anyone on the cast," Brandi said. "I think they're all beautiful, but never happened, never came out of my mouth. It's just blatant lies. It would have to be [Lisa] Rinna, or Kyle [Richards], and it wasn't either of them, and if I could choose, I would pick Erika [Girardi]."

And Brandi said she wasn't surprised that Lisa, Denise's longtime friend, ended up being on her side.

"I think that Rinna is a truth-seeker," Brandi said. "And they all know I might be an a--hole, but I do tell the truth."

As for Denise's much-talked about absence on the night of Dorit Kemsley's party, Brandi said she was surprised.

"I didn't know that Denise wouldn't attend the party [after] I texted her because ultimately, she's a pretty strong woman, you've seen that in the past," she said. "She's not afraid to confront things. I really just wanted to have a conversation with her and let her know how I felt. I didn't try to not have her come to the party."

"If what you're saying is true," host Andy Cohen asked, "do you think that there's a chance that she's just like, 'Look, I don't want this out there on TV, I just want to kind of brush it under the rug.' And if so, isn't that kind of okay?"

"You know what, Andy, I believe that that's what she ultimately wants," Brandi said. "But you're on a reality show, and everything that is your life will be shared. All the skeletons will come out. You don't get to pick and choose what you want on the show. I'm sorry, you just don't. If you're going to do a reality show, you have to share it all."

Denise's rep confirmed on Wednesday that after two seasons, the actress would not be returning to the franchise. Bravo had no comment.

Image zoom Denise Richards John Tsiavis/Bravo

Image zoom The season 10 cast John Tsiavis/Bravo

In an interview with the Washington Post in July, Denise firmly denied the alleged affair.

"I did not have an affair," she said. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

Denise also denied Brandi's claim that she and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage.

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," she said.