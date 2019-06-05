There appears to be no love lost between Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump.

More than five years after audiences saw the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates’ friendship unravel, Glanville, 46, is sharing her side of the story. s.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the Bravo reality series, Glanville made a guest appearance while having dinner with new cast member Denise Richards.

While chatting, Denise brought up #PuppyGate, telling Glanville that the Housewives all believed Vanderpump had planted a negative story about Dorit Kemsley in the press.

Glanville claimed that Vanderpump “does have a direct hotline” to the media site.

Although Denise, 48, admitted that she doesn’t “know her well enough to know if she leaked it or not,” Glanville was certain Vanderpump, 58, shared the story with the outlet.

“Well, she did for sure,” said Glanville. “And of course she’s going to like you because you’re young and pretty and blonde. And she likes pretty things. She liked Dorit [Kemsley], she liked me.”

In a confessional, Glanville further explained what happened between her and the Vanderpump Rules star. “Lisa Vanderpump and I were best friends for five years. Let’s be clear,” she said. “Whatever she wants out there, she gets out there.”

“If you cross her in any way, which I did,” Glanville told Denise.

When Denise asked, “Did you cross her or did you stand up for yourself?” Glanville admitted, “A little bit of both. No, I kind of crossed her.”

Glanville then explained the moment that her friendship with Vanderpump fell apart.

“I said, ‘You’re not telling the truth in this situation,’ ” explained Glanville, referencing a 2014 RHOBH episode when she told Kyle Richards that Vanderpump had encouraged her to bring damaging tabloids about her husband, Mauricio Umansky, to a girls trip in Palm Springs.

When Vanderpump told Kyle that she “didn’t see the tabloids until I got back” from the trip, Glanville called out Vanderpump’s alleged lie at the table: “No, that’s not true.”

Speaking with Denise on Tuesday’s RHOBH episode, Glanville said, “Literally, I spent the past three years being punished for crossing her in a way.” She added: “She really in her head does nothing wrong.”

Vanderpump’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Wednesday morning, the former Bravo personality further shared how she really feels about Vanderpump.

In a scathing tweet, Glanville said, “My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life!”

“She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings,” she alleged. “So yes she is my own personal devil.”

My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 5, 2019

In the time since their friendship ended years ago, it appears that neither woman has hopes of reconciliation. Vanderpump confirmed in December 2017 that she and Glanville will never again be friends.

Asked by E!’s Daily Pop “if there is any chance that you and Brandi would ever repair your guys’ relationship?” Vanderpump threw some shade at Glanville and responded with “Who? Okay, moving on.”

Vanderpump added, “You know the answer to that question.”

“Like you just said: there are certain people you butt heads with, there’s certain people you can have conflict with,” E!’s Catt Sadler said to Vanderpump. “Why is she the exception?”

In Vanderpump’s eyes, Glanville “takes it to a whole other level and I don’t even want to kind of dignify that with an answer.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.