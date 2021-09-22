"I don't want to have any enemies in this world," says Brandi Glanville of her relationships with her former RHOBH castmates

Brandi Glanville Says She and Kim Richards 'Aren't Talking' Currently but 'Will Be Fine in the End'

It's been six years since Brandi Glanville was a regular cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the star says when she filmed guest appearances last year, it took some getting used to.

"I forgot how stressful it is to do a show like that," Glanville, 48, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'm a very anxious person — Housewives is very stressful for me!"

And the mom of Mason, 18, and Jake, 14, says that when it comes to the current season, she respects Erika Girardi for standing strong amidst her legal woes.

"It's really brave of her," says Glanville, who says she still talks to Girardi, 50, on occasion. "I don't think I would have come back!"

Glanville, who made a name for herself with her outspoken manner on the show, says she also still keeps in touch with Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards. "I'm friendly with them," she says. "I don't want to have any enemies in this world!"

As far as her relationship with Kim Richards, the once inseparable duo have taken some space.

"We aren't talking right now," says Glanville. "I can't even tell you what happened. The last time I talked to her was on New Year's Eve. But we have had a real, best friendship. We'll speak again. And I know it will be fine in the end."