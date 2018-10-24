Brandi Glanville Was Burglarized While Home with Her Two Sons: 'Be Very Careful'  

Brandi Glanville was left shaken up after an intruder entered her home Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said her Los Angeles house was burglarized while she and her two children were home.

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary,” she tweeted.

Glanville said the incident occurred during the afternoon when the family was home and the alarm was not activated.

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” she told Us Weekly. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

Glanville shares son Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. She said she feels lucky that no one was harmed.

“[The] scariest thing is thinking what could’ve happened if either myself or one of my boys walked in on them in the process of robbing us.”

Glanville did not reveal what was stolen from her home. PEOPLE has reached out to her for further comment.

Following the incident, Glanville tweeted that she went to a hardware store to purchase new locks and “privacy tint for windows.”