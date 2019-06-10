Andy Cohen Says 'There's No Replacing' Lisa Vanderpump, Denies Casting Kathy Hilton on RHOBH

Andy Cohen was just as surprised by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shakeup as the rest of us.

Cohen opened up about Lisa Vanderpump‘s decision to quit the Bravo show after nine seasons Monday, saying he was disappointed that she skipped the recent reunion taping.

“I wish she had been there, what can I tell you. I really wish she had been there,” he said on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live. “And I hope and I think she actually could have left with some resolution.”

And while Cohen said he’s sad to see Vanderpump walk away from the franchise, he reassured fans that she will still appear on Vanderpump Rules, which she also produces.

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

He continued: “She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules.

PEOPLE confirmed Vanderpump’s departure from the show last week.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she later told Extra of her reasoning. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

Cohen also addressed rumors that Kathy Hilton will join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Vanderpump’s replacement. (Her sister Kyle Richards has starred on the series since season 1, and her sister Kim Richard was an original Housewife who still appears from time to time.) The Watch What Happens Live host said he’s had “absolutely no conversations” about any potential casting news.

“All the reports were that I was taking her out to woo her to come on the show to replace Lisa — I will go back to my original statement, there’s no replacing Lisa,” he said. “Whomever comes on the show is not replacing. I don’t want that to be the narrative for whomever comes on the show. You can’t put that on someone.”