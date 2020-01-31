Taylor Armstrong couldn’t be prouder of the young woman her daughter has become.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took a sweet trip down memory lane, sharing a throwback photo to Twitter of the mother-daughter duo from years ago.

“Kennedy was a baby,” Taylor, 48, captioned the picture of herself and a young Kennedy, who turns 14 at the end of February.



The mother of one then followed the tweet with a present day snap of Kennedy, who looks all grown up.

“She’s a big girl now #RHOBH birthday-best birthday party ever! my love Kennedy,” Taylor tweeted.

Image zoom Taylor Armstrong's daughter, Kennedy Taylor Armstrong/Twitter

In the picture, Kennedy, who stands beside a friend, has her long blonde locks styled straight as she wears a white shirt, a pink fuzzy coat and a matching star necklace and earrings to accessorize her look.



Taylor received numerous sweet replies from her followers, who left kind comments about Kennedy.

“Thank you so much – she’s my world,” Taylor thanked one fan.

“She’s awesome,” she replied to another.

She also acknowledged how time has flown since Kennedy was a little girl.

When a Twitter user wrote, “Omg how is she that old already?!? She’s beautiful,” Taylor responded, “Honey I hear ya!”

Thank you so much – she’s my world https://t.co/3vIaMHJL28 — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

Honey I hear ya! https://t.co/TFy8QZ1Pte — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

Taylor shares Kennedy with ex-husband Russell Armstrong, who died by suicide in 2011.

She filed for divorce from Russell on July 15, 2011, citing physical and verbal abuse. Prior to Russell’s death, the former couple’s relationship troubles were documented on season 1 of RHOBH.

But despite their tumultuous past relationship, Taylor is trying to keep his memory alive for the sake of their daughter.

Last March, eight years after Russell’s death, Taylor spoke with attorney Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!, about her ex. “My psychiatrist had said to continue to bring up her father to her so that she doesn’t think people just disappear,” Taylor told Wasser, noting Kennedy.

Although Russell won’t be able to see Kennedy grow up, her stepfather couldn’t be more grateful for his “perfect” stepdaughter.

That’s our girl !! Funny happy and smart – https://t.co/aAiylHyQfA — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

“She’s a handful – beautiful smart funny and perfect !!” Taylor’s husband John Bluher, whom she wed in 2014, commented on the new Twitter photo of Kennedy.

In response, Taylor replied, “That’s our girl !! Funny happy and smart.”

In August 2015, Taylor shared a happy photo of the trio at the beach, writing on Instagram, “#photobomb by Kennedy #beachday.”