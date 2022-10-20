Denise Richards is taking Lisa Rinna to task over her recent behavior.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' three-part reunion continued on Wednesday, Rinna, 59, was forced to answer for the various outbursts she's made both on and offscreen this season. Richards, 51, also chose to weigh in on the matter via Instagram.

"I watched #RHOBH last night," Richards, 51, said. "While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?"

Rinna has become known for her various outbursts on RHOBH. In a previous season, she aggressively targeted Richards in an effort to get her to admit to having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

The Rinna Beauty founder's behavior only worsened this past season after the death of her mother, Lois. She frequently lashed out at costar Sutton Stracke, criticized the Bravo series, slammed fans and attacked fellow Bravolebrities on social media.

After Wednesday's episode featured footage of her onscreen outbursts from this past season, Rinna admitted it "maybe would've been better" if she had "taken the time off" to process her grief.

"When you're in that deep of pain — I've done the best I can. I'm sorry for being crazy and a maniac and screaming and doing what I've done," she added. "I'm really just trying to walk through life."

RHOBH reunion host Andy Cohen later shared a related question on the matter from a fan asking what was her excuse for being as "disgusting" to Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards in previous seasons as she's been toward Stracke, 50, lately.

"Listen, it has been a very confusing time for me, and I'm not going to scapegoat it, I'm just gonna say it is and has been a very confusing — I have been all over the place, and I don't ever remember myself being quite all over the place, but I have been," she said.

In the same episode, Rinna confessed that she was actually the one who threw Garcelle Beauvais' memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash — not Erika Girardi. The viral moment involved Girardi, 51, posting a video on Instagram of Beauvais' book in a garbage bin.

"I have to be honest: I'm the one that tossed Garcelle's book in the trash," she began.

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Rinna said she became angered after the original version of Beauvais' book featured an interaction between the pair, where they spoke about the cause of Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin's eating disorder. This, for Rinna, broke a promise Beauvais allegedly made that the cast's children would be off-limits.

Rinna sent a video of the moment to a group chat that included Girardi, who later posted it after Beauvais shared an RHOBH promotional clip that shaded the performer.

Beauvais' manager was then contacted by Rinna's lawyer to find a solution to the problem.

"We all came up with a second edition of the book. We will take it out, as well as audio, and that's what we did," said Beauvais, 55, as Rinna replied, "And I said 'Okay,' and we've moved on. We've moved on."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.