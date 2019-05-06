RHOA's Porsha Williams Reveals Why She Postponed Her Wedding

Porsha Williams and fiancé Dennis McKinley would be married already if it wasn’t for their baby daughter Pilar Jhena.

On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, Williams, 37, revealed that she and McKinley postponed their wedding after the reality star found out she was pregnant with their first child (born March 22).

“I didn’t postpone a wedding cause I’m unsure. I postponed a wedding because I’m pregnant,” Williams told McKinley’s mother, Mama Gina, assuring her future mother-in-law that the two were prepping New Year’s Eve nuptials.

Of course, before they do that, they’ll have to come to a prenuptial agreement — something Mama Gina has been nagging about.

While Williams and McKinley had started discussing the terms of the agreement, they put negotiations on “hold” after they learned about their now-daughter.

“We put that on hold. I’m pregnant so I don’t want to deal with nothing that has to do with stress,” Williams said. “I originally wanted to get married before I had baby PJ. But Dennis and I haven’t really gotten into the nitty gritty of the prenup. Now I don’t think it’s the time. We should be concentrating on PJ.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Tonya Reeves

Mama Gina wasn’t happy with that suggestion, though.

She stressed Williams to walk down the aisle. “I want y’all to be on equal playing ground,” Gina said. “Equal playing ground is the beginning of a good foundation. I just think that putting it on hold is holding things from progressing forward.”

“Why do you want to wait so long? Have a private ceremony and get married. Then you can have a formal to-do later,” she added. “What is it you’re still unsure about? Do you want to be a baby mama or a wife? Why not move forward to the next level?”

Her suggestion left Williams upset. “We ain’t having a shotgun wedding,” she said. “I’m far from a baby mama cause I’m already a fiancé … You know we’re going to be together forever!”

“I love you and I appreciate your concern. But I’m not going to try to penetrate your relationship, don’t penetrate ours,” Williams said. “I want this conversation about our personal life to end here, and then he and I will continue what we need to figure out.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams Alex Martinez/Bravo

In the end, Mama Gina told her son that she didn’t intend to upset Williams. “I just want everything to go right,” she said. “[Porsha] should want to get married. Just cause she’s pregnant don’t mean she can’t get married now.”

To help, McKinley explained that it wasn’t just Williams who was holding back. “We don’t have ourselves together to get married yet,” he said. “I got lots going on myself.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby concludes Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.