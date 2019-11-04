RHOA's Kenya Moore Doesn’t Think She Rushed into Marriage — But Admits She Didn’t Sign a Prenup

Kenya Moore doesn’t think she rushed into marriage, despite only dating her now-estranged husband Marc Daly for seven months before walking down the aisle.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her marital issues to PEOPLE in last week’s issue. The interview took place weeks after Moore, 48, and Daly, 49, announced their split following two years of marriage.

Fans were left twirling from news of their sudden separation, though shocks like this are par for the course with Moore. She and Daly wed in June 2017 in a surprise ceremony, even before the pair had gone public as a couple.

Looking back on it all, Moore said she doesn’t regret rushing to the altar.

“When you’re a certain age, you know,” Moore told PEOPLE. “It’s not like you’re a teenager and you meet someone and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to marry this person.’ When you’re close to 50 and you’ve dated your fair share of guys, you know. You’ve kissed a lot of frogs, and you know when you meet someone if you’re compatible. From that perspective, I felt comfortable knowing I wasn’t necessarily rushing.”

“Of course, hindsight is 50/50,” she added. “Looking back, I think, ‘Okay, we should have discussed more things about religion, we should have discussed living conditions, we should have discussed those important things.’ Those are the things we missed.”

“I definitely think there should have been more conversations about the future, about who we are, about what our expectations were,” Moore continued. “I don’t think a lot of that was discussed, because we were in love, and we just wanted to be together.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Reunites with Estranged Husband to Celebrate Their Daughter’s First Birthday

Moore and Daly announced their separation on Sept. 19 in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

In her chat with PEOPLE, Moore said that communication and distance (she lives in Atlanta, and he in New York, where he owns several businesses) contributed to their split.

She went on to reveal that she doesn’t think RHOA was a factor in their fights, despite Daly’s reluctance to appear on the show’s 10th season. (He’ll make appearances in season 12, airing Sundays on Bravo.)

“I don’t believe the show played into our breakup, no,” Moore said.

“Marc had been very clear from the beginning that he didn’t want to be part of the show. He did participate this season, reluctantly, to support me. And maybe there’s a part of him that regrets being on the show, but that’s not at all the reason,” she added. “In fact, it has nothing to do with the bigger picture because we still had some issues that we were trying to work out outside of the show. When I was off an entire year, our issues still existed.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore, Marc Daly and their daughter, Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Says She ‘Stands Alone’ Amid Split from Husband Marc Daly

The former couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris, have yet to file for divorce — with Moore revealing on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the two never even signed a prenup.

“No prenup,” Moore said, explaining she still doesn’t worry about money being an issue between them.

“Listen, we’re both successful,” she said. “I own my home outright prior to marriage and for what I know, not being a lawyer, I think that’s protected. That’s my biggest asset. And you know, Marc’s successful. So I don’t think that things [will] ever get to a point where he will come after money. He hasn’t yet.”

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Breaks Silence on Split from Husband, Says There’s ‘No Proof’ of Infidelity

Ultimately, Moore told PEOPLE that she’s hopeful she and Daly can find a way back together — but only if they can work through their communication issues.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she said. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Sadly, she “doesn’t get the sense that [Daly] feels the same way.”

“I am hopeful and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore admitted. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

RHOA airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.