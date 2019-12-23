RHOA's Kenya Moore Reveals Why She and Husband Marc Daly Didn't Sign a Prenup Before Their Split

Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta gave viewers a glimpse into more of the troubles between Kenya Moore and her now-estranged husband Marc Daly.

The couple — who separated back in September — went out for a couples dinner with Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, as well as Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill.

It was meant to be a celebratory meal, with the outing filmed back in July, just days after Bailey and Hill got engaged. But in between courses, the conversation got tense as the hot topic of a prenuptial agreement was brought up.

Burruss was advocate for one, having gone through the battle to get Tucker to sign a prenup before the two said their “I dos” in 2014.

“We all feel like we’re going to be together forever, right? And to me, a prenup is just like insurance. You never want to use it but you want to have it just in case,” she explained. “I feel like, I would rather us work out what is going to happen when we’re in a good place, rather than when you’re in a bad place and you turn into somebody that I don’t know.”

Moore, 48, agreed, but said that Daly, 49, had a different option before they tied the knot in June 2017.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” Moore said, adding that Marc said he “didn’t want one” when she tried to bring up the topic. “That’s how strongly he felt about it.”

Why was Daly so against it? He explained: “We never had a discussion about [a] prenup because for me, you bring up prenup to me, it’s over,” he said. ” I’m not going to marry someone who has a prenup. If you’re with me, you’re all the way with me or you’re not with me.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The restauranteur only doubled down on that opinion when asked more about it, specifically what he would do if he and Moore split and she tried to take part of his business.

“You know what I told her? ‘You can have it. I’ll build another one,'” Daly said. “I told her that. ‘You can have everything, just take it all. You can take everything I don’t care. I built it from scratch, I can do it again.'”

That was very different from Moore’s perspective.

“I started off my career in the entertainment industry,” she said. “I was a corporation since I was 17 years old. I’m a self-made person. If you helped me build something, that’s different.”

But Daly argued with Moore, even claiming that her Kenya Moore Hair Care was “a little messy” when he first met her. “I helped you fix it,” he said. “That’s what we do!”

That didn’t sit well with Moore. “What?” she said. “Excuse me!?”

“Marc’s a dirty player,” she told audiences. “He’s the type of person who will grab dirt off the ground and throw it in your face.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Elsewhere during the dinner, Daly and Moore bickered over what he dubbed her penchant for “flash.”

“We’re different in a lot of ways. Kenya likes a little flash,” he said. “Opposites attract. You got to respect people for their differences. It’s fine, but for me, I don’t want to be flashy. The flash is not real.”

“I don’t necessarily think I like flash,” Moore said. “I’m a self-made person and I’m very proud of that factor.”

As an example, the two pointed to a conversation they had before the wed about Moore’s desire to drive a Bentley.

“I said, ‘Let’s take care of the house before we take care of the Bentley.’ It’s priorities,” noted Daly.

“But my house is paid for, so if I want to buy a car, it’s my money,” snapped Moore. “If I want to buy a Bentley, so be it.”

In the end, even Bailey remarked on their back and forth.

“One of the biggest issues between Kenya and Marc is, Kenya is a big personality but Marc is a strong personality,” said Bailey. “Somebody’s got to bend and somebody’s got to give. And I don’t see either one of them bending and giving.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore, Marcy Daly and baby Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram

Moore and Daly announced their separation on Sept. 19 in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Since then, the couple has been amicably co-parenting their daughter Brooklyn, and were even together in November to celebrate her 1st birthday.

Days before that, Moore told PEOPLE she was hopeful she and Daly could find a way back together, but only if they can work through their communication issues.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she said. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.