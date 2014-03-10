RHOA: Was Porsha Stewart Acting as Her Husband Kordell's 'Beard'?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta went to Mexico on Sunday’s episode, but there was more shade than sun.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, I’m the shadiest of them all,” said Kenya Moore, who organized the trip to make amends for helping to turn NeNe Leakes‘s pajama party into a brawl. Greeting the wives in a bikini and poncho, she announced, “I just want the tequila to flow and everybody to have a good time.”

But Moore certainly didn’t play the perfect hostess at the welcome dinner, where the focus quickly turned to Porsha Stewart and whether her failed marriage to former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart had all been a PR stunt.

“His celebrity was tainted,” said Stewart, 31. “I had a plan for us. My plan was to be the ideal couple. I told him all those rumors I would help him erase that.”

“That sounds like, ‘I signed on to be your beard,'” said Moore.

“When I found him, he was wounded,” Stewart continued.

“Porsha sounds like a broke down Olivia Pope,” Moore said, referring to the PR crisis pro Kerry Washington plays on Scandal.

“My conversation with Kordell was completely different,” interrupted Cynthia Bailey’s husband, Peter Thomas, who met with the former footballer to try and sort fact from fiction.

“She’s so disrespectful she would leave five to 10 days at a time,” Stewart told Thomas. “Some people want some things they cannot get I can’t let a knucklehead come in and destroy what I created.”

“Sounds like you were doing a PR campaign,” Moore concluded at the welcome dinner.

Phaedra Parks tried to stage her own PR campaign, too, in order to keep her husband Apollo Nida from being her plus-one in Mexico following his previous text-gate scandal with Moore, 42.

“Now I’m banned?” asked Nida, who had also previously gotten flirtatious with the former Miss USA when he grabbed her in his arms and jumped into a pool.

“The bible says the serpent was more crafty than any beast in the field,” stated Parks, 40, who referred to her enemy as “Kenya Whore Moore.” “Somebody bound to be killed this year.”

Find out who as The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s trip to Mexico continues Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

