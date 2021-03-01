"I was there! What the hell I need to watch it for?" he said about watching the episode

Bolo the Entertainer may now be a household name among Real Housewives of Atlanta audiences, but he still hasn't seen his much-discussed NSFW episode.

On the Feb. 21 episode, exotic dancer Bolo — real name Michael Bolwaire — made his debut on RHOA when he performed at Cynthia Bailey's dungeon-style bachelorette party during the cast's trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

After putting on a private show for the peach-holding Housewives, Bolo continued partying with the women into the wee hours of the morning, which was followed with an accusation from Kenya Moore that he allegedly slept with at least one of her castmates. (A rep for Bolo did not respond to PEOPLE's previous request for comment.)

Speaking with Andy Cohen following Sunday night's show, during which Bolo's name was once again discussed, the adult performer said he hasn't yet seen his cameo appearance.

"I didn't get to see the show," Bolo said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Although a surprised Cohen noted that Bolo was "the star of the episode," the entertainer said that he's been busy with other things that require his attention.

"No, I'm not real big on like, watching it," said Bolo, who added that "I've got other stuff to be taking care of. I hear about it afterwards. But as far as like, watching the show, no I didn't watch it."

"I was there! What the hell I need to watch it for?" he said.

Since appearing on RHOA, Bolo confirmed that he's received lots of direct messages — a trend he's noticed every time he appears in a project.

"I've done a couple of different projects, so I'm kind of accustomed to, you know, a lot of people at a time. I did a couple of other movies in the past ... and just a other couple things that I've been doing that it was just like, hey, s---, I'm used to that attention, but it's at the wrong time," he said. "I got other stuff to be taking care of."

Among the list of things he's been working on is serving up content for his OnlyFans account.

"Your OnlyFans must be booming, Bolo. Is it?" asked Cohen.

"It's doing pretty good. It's doing a lot better than it was about two to three weeks ago," he said about the subscription-based website, on which people can pay a monthly fee to receive adult content directly from their favorite content producers, ranging from photos to videos to online chats.

While many viewers are now just being introduced to Bolo, he's been performing for the past 12 years. "I've been doing it for a while, so a lot of the new spark, it's like, almost giving me the extra push again in my career. But, you know, I've been doing it for a long time and, you know, you've still got to be Michael when you go home," he said.

And though he gets lots of attention, he admitted that "it takes its toll on you after a while."

Also joining Bolo on Sunday's WWHL was Bailey, who thanked him for helping give her the "most epic bachelorette party of all time."

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for helping Kandi make my bachelorette party probably the biggest — no pun intended — and most epic bachelorette party of all time," said Bailey, 54. "Like, I literally have friends calling me who are married saying, 'I want to get divorced so I can get married again and have a bachelorette party with Bolo and have Kandi throw it.'"

"All the ladies had a great time and I appreciate you going above and beyond to make sure we had fun," she added.