RHOA Star Shereé Whitfield's Mother Has Been Missing Since March: 'We Are Leaning on God'

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield‘s mother Thelma Ferguson is missing.

Whitfield, 50, revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday, explaining, “Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers!”

“We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” Whitfield wrote, adding that she was “hesitant” to speak out because she is “pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Whitfield also explained that her mother often takes “personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her.”

“However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”

“HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessing of having each other… Family is everything!” Whitfield continued.

“I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And i know that our family will be internally grateful,” Whitfield wrote.

The Bravo star concluded the post by urging anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

According to police, Ferguson has been missing since March, Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. She was last seen on March 23 after leaving her home in Sandy Springs to go to the bank.

Ferguson was seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt and was driving a 2009 Honda Accord, according to police, AJC reported.

Ferguson’s disappearance comes after Whitfield raved over her mother and the women in her life on International Women’s Day.

On March 8, Whitfield shared a sweet slideshow of photos, which included a shot of her mother posing alongside her and her daughters Tierra Fuller and Kaleigh Whitfield.

Whitfield posted another photo of Ferguson in February when the family attended a sports event for her son Kairo Whitfield at Morehouse College.

Sandy Springs Police did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.