RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Goes Public with Girlfriend Alexis Powell

Noelle Robinson has a special someone in her life.

Cynthia Bailey‘s 20-year-old daughter is dating YouTuber Alexis Powell. The two went official with their relationship on social media this month.

“Wow okay I’m in love,” Robinson wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning photos of a bouquet of flowers she received from Powell.

“Anything for you 😘,” Powell wrote in the comments.

The duo have even debuted their own couple name on social media together: “Nolex.”

Robinson’s happy news comes just months after she publicly came out as sexually fluid, in an emotional episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that aired in November.

At the time, Robinson said she began exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University.

“It really just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” Robinson added. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

Alexis Powell and Noelle Robinson

Noelle Robinson and Alexis Powell

Noelle Robinson and Alexis Robinson

Powell is an alumna of Howard University and revealed in an Instagram Stories Q&A recently that she met Robinson at Howard, when Robinson “let me interview her for YouTube.”

“Are we dating?” Powell asked Robinson, according to a BravoTV.com’s Daily Dish — a question to which Robinson responded “Yes!”

While hunkering down in Atlanta amid the coronavirus crisis, Robinson and Powell have been appearing together in a handful of TikTok videos for Robinson’s account.

One, which Robinson posted to her Instagram, was a hilarious lip-dub between a mother and a daughter. Another lip dub, also shared to Robinson’s Instagram, showed Robinson pretending to be a girl talking about all her drama while her friend is not listening at all.

Meanwhile, over on Powell’s YouTube and Instagram account, she’s uploaded several videos with Robinson dating back for weeks, including a few prank videos and diaries taken from a recent trip to Las Vegas.

In November, Bailey, 53, told PEOPLE that she supports her daughter (whose father is actor Leon Robinson) no matter what.

“I’ve always tried to be the kind of parent to Noelle to make her feel like she can tell me anything,” she said on an episode of PeopleTV’s Reality Check. “I didn’t talk about sex [with] my mom, let alone my sexuality or anything like that. So I really wanted to make sure that she felt comfortable talking to me about it. And she did, as you saw.”

The Bravo star said that after realizing her daughter wasn’t just going through a “phase” in college, she understood Noelle’s “truth is her truth and wanted her to tell her own story.”

Bailey added that she thought it was “great” that Noelle was able to share her story on RHOA because it made sure that no one else was able to “tell it for her.”

“You know, in the times we live in, people have their camera phones and I would hate for someone to video her with one of her little friends and then put it out there,” she said. “Because what happens when you’re on a reality show is if it’s out there before you put it out there, it’s like a secret that we’ve had, that we were trying to hide something.”

She went on to say that her “only goal with Noelle is to protect her and support her.”

“As soon as I knew this was a life choice and this is who she was, I was like, ‘You tell your own story, that way you don’t have to worry about anyone else telling it for you,’” she said.