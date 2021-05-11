Simon and Falynn Guobadia announced their split in April, about three months after he first filed for divorce

A Timeline of Simon and Falynn Guobadia's Divorce: from the Filing to His Porsha Williams Romance

The news came as a surprise to RHOA audiences, who know Simon as the estranged husband of Porsha's costar, Falynn Guobadia. The former couple, who wed in June 2019, revealed their split on their respective Instagram pages in March.

Here's the timeline of their divorce — from Simon's initial filing earlier this year to his engagement to Williams:

January 2021

Simon, 56, first filed for divorce from Falynn, 31, on Jan. 15, according to Fulton County court records obtained by PEOPLE.

"Husband brings this Complaint upon the ground that the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," his petition said, later noting that Simon desired an "amicable settlement."

Less than one week later, on Jan. 21, Simon dismissed his divorce complaint.

Simon and Falynn Guobadia Credit: Simon Guobadia/Instagram; Falynn Guobadia/Instagram

February

On Valentine's Day, Simon posted a photo of the now-estranged couple on Instagram alongside a statement about fighting for love.

"It took me a life time to learn how to love someone unconditionally even when I did not have examples of that growing up. It is never too late to learn because an empty heart is even more of a greater burden," he wrote in a since-deleted post, according to Atlanta Black Star. "I'm still learning, I'm not quite there and quite frankly, loving someone deeply is not a destination because it does get bumpy. It is a life time journey."

He added, "Try to get comfortable and enjoy as much of the ride as possible. Cheers to my fellow brothers that try. Never give up on love."

On Feb. 19, though, he filed for divorce for a second time, alleging again that his marriage with Falynn was "irretrievably broken" and requesting that their prenuptial agreement, dated two days before their wedding, be enforced to resolve "all issues of the marriage."

Faylnn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia Simon and Faylnn Guobadia | Credit: Faylnn Guobadia/Instagram

March

About a month later, on March 17, Falynn acknowledged that she received the divorce complaint, according to additional court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

April

Simon and Falynn publicly announced their split on April 22.

"After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she began.

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children. This mutual decision was not made lightly," she continued, "and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

"After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you," Simon wrote on his own Instagram Story.

Four days later, Falynn answered her estranged husband's divorce complaint and denied several parts of his petition, including his claim that the pair were "living in a state of bona fide separation."

She also denied that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and his overall request for the court to grant him a "total divorce."

On April 30, however, she appeared to accept the complaint, as the pair reached a final settlement agreement that enforced their prenup.

Within the settlement, both Simon and Falynn waived their rights to alimony, though Simon agreed to pay Falynn her portion of the profits they made from selling a property they jointly owned, totaling $153,725.34. Simon also agreed to pay her $50,000, in two installments, as an equitable division payment, per their prenup.

The document notes that Simon will maintain ownership of their current home, though Falynn may stay there through May 28, at which point she must leave.

May

On May 5, Simon filed a motion for the court to grant his request for a divorce and asked that he and Falynn's settlement agreement be incorporated into the court's final judgement.

Less than a week later, Williams, 39, confirmed her relationship with Simon in an Instagram post.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," she wrote alongside a selfie with Simon. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

While she stopped short of announcing her engagement, Simon later confirmed the pair are indeed engaged after a month of dating.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram.

Following the news, a rep for Falynn shared a statement with PEOPLE from the Bravo star.