'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Meets Up with Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida for Relationship 'Advice'

Shereé Whitfield is seeking some guidance from an old pal.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the She by Shereé fashion designer, 52, reunited with RHOA alum Phaedra Parks' ex-husband Apollo Nida to seek relationship advice — and ask him one very important question.

"Apollo and I have always been good friends, but we lost contact when he went to prison," Whitfield told cameras of Nida, who split from Parks after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in January 2014. "Since he's been home we've communicated on and off, but I wanted to meet up with him in person because I needed some advice about [ex-boyfriend] Tyrone (Gilliams)."

"It was good while it was good, then we just kind of cut it off," Whitfield told Nida of her past relationship with Gilliams. "Fast forward maybe six years, while he was in prison we talked about anything and everything and that's what we were lacking when he was out."

NIda revealed that he actually crossed paths with Gilliams while both of them were serving time in prison.

"I ran into Tyrone while I was in the system," he said. "He told me you guys were dating and I'm like, 'Okay, whatever.' He's like, 'That's my girl.'"

Prince Williams/WireImage.

"I'll admit, I fell in love with the guy," said Whitfield. "I thought I was going to be with him for the rest of my life."

"So what happened?" Nida asked.

"So he gets out, I was in New York with the girls, I drove to Philly, and I was sitting and waiting on him in a restaurant. And he just never showed up, and never called, never texted," she responded. "Just ghosted me."

"Apollo, when I tell you I was so f---ing devastated ... It was humiliating," she continued. "So I reached out to him a couple of months after he stood me up. He answered the phone, picked up first ring like nothing happened. We talked for a second, but we didn't really talk long. Since then, he's been calling me and texting me."

"That's going to mess up everything that you're doing," Nida said. "That's a lot of making up to do."

"A lot of negative energy," added Whitfield.

In July, TMZ was the first to report that Whitfield and Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt had been dating "for a little over two months."

Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Moses Robinson/Getty

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE "the pair are truly smitten by each other." In fact, the RHOA star has already made "several trips to Huntsville" to be alongside her new man.

"No word yet on either party appearing on their respective reality shows, but they're clearly both comfortable in front of the cameras," the source said.

"Shereé is a strong, independent woman, but at the end of the day, she wants a partner to go on this adventure of life with. He just has to be a real man," the insider added. "Martell is certainly more reliable and steady than any of the guys she's dated recently."

As Whitfield confided in her friend, Nida also opened up about his own relationship with ex-wife Parks.

"It was a little rough," he said. "When my ex left me, she left me to basically die. Phaedra left me to basically rot. When it first happened, she wasn't there. My sentencing, she wasn't there. My self-surrendering, she wasn't there. Basically not allowing me to see my children. There were a lot of things that showed me that she wasn't there for me."

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

"When I went away, Phaedra was definitely cold-blooded ... cold-hearted," he admitted.

But ultimately, Nida seemed like he was in a much better place and was willing to offer Whitfield a helping hand.

"I've got a show coming up and everything seems to happen at the eleventh hour," Whitfield said of her upcoming She by Shereé fashion show.

"The thing about you is that you have a lot of resilience," he said. "You have a lot of people rooting for you. It's going to be a success. If you need anything, I'm always here."

"I do need something," said Whitfield. "I've got a show coming up, and I've actually added men. Would you be interested in being one of the male models?"

"I don't know, I might have some sexy left in me," he said. "I'll do it."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.