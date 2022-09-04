'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Shocks Costars, Pulls Off Fashion Show 14 Years After Failed First Attempt

"I want everyone who feels like they can't do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work ... It will definitely pay off," Whitfield said of pulling off her She by Shereé fashion show

Published on September 4, 2022 09:00 PM
The show must go on!

On Sunday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield (finally ... and successfully!) put on the She by Shereé fashion show 14 years after her disastrous first attempt — but not without some bumps in the road, including a surprise visit from an ex-boyfriend.

"At this point, I've done everything I can do," Whitfield, 52, told cameras during a confessional. "The venue is booked, but the clothes, that's another story."

Whitfield, then, revealed she was having issues with the production of her pieces.

"I outsourced some work to a production house in New York, and she promised she would have everything in time, but right now, she has nothing to me," she said. "I don't know what I'm getting, how many pieces I'm getting, and I'm getting frustrated."

"I'm seeing red," she continued. "I am beginning to have flashbacks, PTSD from the fashion show with no fashion 14 years ago. I am still embarrassed. I cannot, will not allow that to happen again."

In RHOA's first season in 2008, Whitfield's first attempt at putting on a fashion show didn't exactly go as planned — as she didn't have any samples to show her guests due to poor production and quality.

The night before the show, Whitfield revealed she only had five pieces and was waiting on 19 more. Yes, 19!

"It's not looking so good right now," she said. "At this point, I'm doing all that I can, the clothes are out of my hands."

As if she wasn't under enough stress, her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams walked in.

"I thought I'd pull up on you," he said, surprising Whitfield.

"So you just pop up, but when I was in your city you couldn't pop up," said Whitfield, referring to the moment she planned to meet up with Gilliams in Philadelphia, but he never showed.

"Not why I'm on home confinement," said Gilliams, who recently got out of prison. "It doesn't work that way."

"Why wouldn't you tell me that," she asked. "I'm in Philly all the time. We go to restaurants. What are you talking about?

"We're not going there and publicizing it," he said. "You wasn't saying you was taping."

"Why are you here today?" an angry Whitfield said. "No remorse, no apology or nothing?"

"Why would I apologize for something that you did to help me go back to prison?" he asked. "That's not going to happen."

"I was f---ing humiliated," she responded. "I don't want you here. You can't tell me you're not going to apologize to me like you ain't did nothing wrong."

"I definitely don't owe you an apology," he said before walking out.

The morning of the fashion show, Whitfield revealed she had finally received 24 looks — plus a few extras.

And while Gilliams did show up with flowers, Whitfield wanted nothing to do with him.

"It is a wrap on prison Bae," said Whitfield, who is currently dating Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt. "It feels so good, you just don't know. I can't even believe I put up with that."

At the end of the day, Whitfield put on the show of a lifetime — and her costars couldn't be more proud of her.

"She pushed through, she pulled through and got it done," Kandi Burruss, 46, said. "I'm very proud of her."

"After 14 years, I did it," Whitfield told cameras. "I've had a lot of ups and downs. I've had a lot of letdowns. I want everyone who feels like they can't do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work. It will definitely pay off."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 11.

