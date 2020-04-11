RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Mom 'Found Safe & Healthy' After Going Missing Last Month: 'God Is Good!'

Image zoom Sheree Whitfield/Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield‘s mother is back home following her disappearance.

Whitfield, 50, shared the happy news on her Instagram Friday, telling fans that her mom Thelma Ferguson, 72, has been found “safe & healthy” two days after asking for prayers from her followers in hopes of locating the missing matriarch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” a post shared on Whitfield’s Instagram read. “My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

She captioned the post, “The power of prayer is UNdeniable! 🙌🏾.”

Whitfield had been searching for Ferguson ever since she went missing on March 23. She was last seen leaving her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, to go to the bank.

RELATED: RHOA Star Shereé Whitfield’s Mother Has Been Missing Since March: ‘We Are Leaning on God’

Whitfield first revealed her mom’s disappearance late Wednesday night. Since then, her plea for Ferguson’s safe return has been shared by fans and news outlets alike, as well as by many of Whitfield’s past Housewives costars.

“We want to thank everyone for the enormous amount of love, support and prayers that my family has received,” Whitfield previously told PEOPLE in a statement. “Anyone who knows my mom, Thelma, knows that she is a free spirit who travels often and dances to the beat of her own drum. But, she has never been away this long without communicating with us.”

Whitfield went on to thank the Sandy Springs Police Department “for their help in trying to locate her whereabouts. At this time, we remain positive and are keeping the faith that she will return to us safe and sound.”

Image zoom Thelma Ferguson courtesy

“Mom, please just come home to us or let us know that you are okay,” Whitfield begged. “Your grandkids and family are worried sick.”

Ferguson and Whitfield are close; the reality star’s mom often appeared on RHOA, including a season 10 episode in which they celebrated her 70th birthday with a huge, all-cast disco party.

“My mom is my hero; she always worked so hard to provide for me and our family,” Whitfield said at the time in her BravoTV.com blog. “It felt good to be able to do this for her and make this milestone birthday so special for her. She had a smile on her face the entire night!”

Whitfield most recently posted a photo of Ferguson on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day. Ferguson was seen in the shot posing alongside her daughter and granddaughters, Tierra Fuller and Kaleigh Whitfield

RELATED: Shereé Whitfield Is Leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta After ‘Low Ball Offer’: ‘Know Your Worth’

Back in February, Whitfield also shared a photo of her mom when the family attended a sporting event for her son Kairo Whitfield at Morehouse College.

In her first post about Ferguson’s disappearance earlier this week, the former Bravo star revealed she was initially “hesitant” to speak out about the situation because she is “pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Whitfield also explained that her mother often takes “personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her.”

“However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends,” Whitfield said at the time. “Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”