RHOA: Shereé Whitfield and Marlo Hampton Are Back, Sanya Richards-Ross Makes Debut in Season 14 Trailer
The ladies of Atlanta are back!
Bravo released the first trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 on Wednesday, and there's no shortage of drama. Shereé Whitfield, who was last seen during season 10, will return to the series after a hiatus and longtime friend of the series Marlo Hampton officially steps in as a Housewife.
Both women are seen throughout the trailer, which features an explicit conversation at a birthday party, a Halloween bash, and Whitfield's SHE By Shereè clothing line launch. But it's not all peaceful for Whitfield, 52, as she entertains an old fling and even consults with former RHOA star Phaedra Parks' ex Apollo Nida.
Hampton, 46, will face her own struggles at home as she raises her nephews. In a confessional, she wonders if she's doing the right things for them as a parental figure.
Season 14 also includes the debut of Sanya Richards-Ross, the five-time Olympic medalist and track star.
From the preview, it appears Richards-Ross, 37, finds herself in the middle of the group's drama. "I'm a four-time Olympic gold medalist," Richards-Ross yells at one point. "Put some respect on my name."
In addition, Sanya, who is contemplating if the time is right to have another child with her husband Aaron, brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a tropical getaway.
Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora return to the series and Kandi's longtime pal Monyetta Shaw appears as a friend.
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.