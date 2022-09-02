Shereé Whitfield's New Beau Is a Hot Topic in 'RHOA' Season 14 Reunion Trailer: 'He's a 10 Out of 10'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion trailer has arrived — and Shereé Whitfield's love life is in the hot seat.

On Friday, Bravo dropped the first look at the explosive reunion special and host Andy Cohen doesn't waste any time in bringing up Whitfield's new beau, real estate entrepreneur and reality star Martell Holt.

"What can you tell me about your new boo?" Cohen, 54, asks Shereé, 52. "He's like, a 10 out of 10."

Kenya Moore then chimes in on the matter, announcing to the group, "I heard that D is a 10 out of 10," causing a smitten Shereé to laugh out loud.

Taking aim at Shereé's ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, RHOA newcomer and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross quips, "Shereé no more TPT."

"Two-pump Ty," Shereé explains of the acronym, giving Kenya and Kandi Burruss a good laugh.

Also in the reunion, Shereé and costar Drew Sidora continue their feud when Shereé teases Drew and says, "Drop it with who?" referencing Drew's workout program, Drop it with Drew.

Drew, 37, takes her own dig at Shereé's athleisure line and says, "Basically I'm an investor in She by Shereé now."

She later tells Shereé, "I have Cash Apps from people wanting to send me sex tapes of you."

"I would love to see that," Shereé sarcastically responds as she smiles and sticks out her tongue.

At another point, Drew calls out Shereé for plastic surgery she's allegedly received. "You've had your breasts done, your booty ... We've all had something done," Drew says.

Shereé immediately denies the claims, telling Drew, "My booty? Bitch, you crazy. This is all natural, honey. Squats not shots, honey."

Shereé also bumps heads with Kandi, 46, and confronts the Xscape singer for discussing her on her YouTube feature, Speak On It, which often recaps RHOA episodes.

"You talk about me every week on your show and I get it, 'cause I'm good clickbait," Shereé tells Kandi, who then responds, "You think I need you for clickbait?"

Later in the teaser, Kenya and Marlo Hampton's broken friendship takes a front seat, with Kenya seemingly revealing Marlo's real name. "Everything about you is fake, Marlo. Your name is not even your real name, Latoya Hutchinson!" Kenya says.

At one point, things get emotional for Sanya as Andy points out, "She's crying."

But Drew, who fans saw have a fall out with the track star on the 14th season, didn't seem phased. "She has tears. There's tears coming out," she says.

Kenya then notes, "That's crying."

Of course, the husbands also make cameos, with Drew's husband Ralph Pittman and Sanya's husband Aaron Ross both donning sleek white looks. Kandi's husband Todd Burruss, who is wearing black, jokes, "I'm the lead, those are my backups."

Andy quickly jumps into the marital woes that Drew and Ralph faced early in the season after Drew discovered Ralph's female assistant offered to give him a massage. "Ralph, I'm looking to get a massage after the reunion. Do you know anybody I can call?" Andy jokes.

Todd's feud with Marlo, 46, then resurfaces as Todd recalls a moment during a cast trip to Africa that aired in the show's fourth season. (Marlo was a friend of the show in that season, which marked her first. At the time, Todd also worked as a behind-the-scenes producer.)

"We went to Africa," Todd says, with Marlo adding, "And I came with all my Birkins."

"No, you was a little dehydrated at the time," Todd replies.

When asked about the "emotional abuse" she's experienced, a teary-eyed Marlo says, "They want to call me 'w----s and prostitutes' but can't bring me one guy I've f---ed."

Sanya and Drew's issues are still unresolved as they have their own back and forth, in which Sanya tells Drew, "You've only been able to accomplish mediocrity at best."

After a brief discussion of a scary break-in at Marlo's home, Drew delivers a hair flip, nearly hitting Sanya with her tresses. The upset athlete says, "Drew, do not do that. She's flipping her hair in my face, Andy. Come on, I'm gonna have to move in a second."

As the trailer wraps, Kandi addresses Marlo's previous comments that she doesn't help the community. "You don't produce shows!" Marlo says.

"That is a lie," Kandi fires back. "This is so annoying that a person that I have tried to help multiple times will get on a platform to millions of people and say I don't help people."

In the final moment of the trailer, Shereé's phone rings as Kenya grabs it and says, "Martell, call her back!"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The season 14 reunion kicks off a week later on Sunday, Sept. 11.