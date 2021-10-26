RHOA Season 14 Cast Announced: Shereé Whitfield Returns and Sanya Richards-Ross Joins as Newcomer

Current stars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will all be returning, while former cast member Shereé Whitfield is coming back and track star Sanya Richards-Ross is joining as a brand-new Housewife, PEOPLE confirms. Marlo Hampton, a longtime "friend" on the show, will also become a full-time cast member this season.

Variety was first to publish the news of the full season 14 cast, while the castings of Richards-Ross, Whitfield and Hampton were previously reported by LoveBScott.com.

Whitfield, 51, was an original Atlanta cast member for the show's first season in 2008. After leaving ahead of RHOA's fifth season, she officially returned for season 9 but left again after season 10 in 2018.

Former Olympian Richards-Ross, 36, is new to the Bravo franchise, but previously had her own reality show on WE tv, Glam and Gold. The show, which followed her family and marriage with NFL alum Aaron Ross, ran for one season in 2013.

Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross | Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The news of the season 14 cast comes after both Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced their departures from RHOA.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," Bailey, who had been a full-time cast member of the Bravo series since its third season in 2010, wrote on Instagram last month.

"Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!" continued Bailey, 54. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss at the RHOA season 13 reunion | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Three days later, Williams, 40, shared a similar statement on her own Instagram page.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," she began. "Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

She went on to thank Bravo, Truly Original Productions and Andy Cohen, as well as the reality show's crew "for working tirelessly every day to create our show."