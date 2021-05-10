"It's my right to exploit what they do in a cast house for a reality TV show," Kenya Moore said on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially come to a close.

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper reunion if one of the most dramatic storylines of the season wasn't discussed at length — in this case, Cynthia's bachelorette party featuring exotic dancer Bolo the Entertainer.

As viewers recall, Kandi, 44, organized a surprise, dungeon-themed bachelorette party for Cynthia, 54, during the cast trip to South Carolina. After the Bravo cameras were turned off, the women partied into the early morning along with Bolo, and Kenya alleged that he got intimate with at least one fellow Housewife — namely, Porsha — in the house after the festivities came to an end.

As the partying continued after the camera crew left, Kenya, 50, chose to personally investigate the sex noises and "multiple women's voices" she claimed she heard early the following morning — an action she defended at the reunion.

"It doesn't matter if [the cameras] were up or down, we're still at work," she told Andy.

When Andy presented a viewer question about the women having the right to explore their sexuality privately and off-camera, Kenya replied: "I think anytime that you have sex with someone or explore, as you say, is within their right. However, it's my right to exploit what they do in a cast house for a reality TV show."

"If they wanted to do it at home, they could have. If they wanted to go on the beach, they could have. If they wanted to go in the car, they could have. But they happened to be in the home doing what they were doing," she continued.

A rep for Bolo did not respond to PEOPLE's previous requests for comment. According to The Blast, he denied having a threesome on Instagram last year, writing in part, "The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bulls---." He added: "Although I'm flattered to be included in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened."

During the dungeon-themed reunion, Kenya stood by her claim that Porsha, 39, was a liar. "She lied about the whole thing with Bolo," she told Andy, 52.

Though Porsha didn't admit to — or outright deny — being with Bolo, she insisted that she is a "grown, single woman."

Kenya fired back, "Then you should admit that you f---ed Bolo."

"Nobody asked you!" said Porsha. "Why don't you tell us who you f---ed?"

After more back and forth, with Andy trying to get the women to stop arguing, the host posed another question from a viewer: "Kenya, why did you try to slut-shame Porsha? She's a consenting adult."

In response, Kenya said she took issue with being called a liar. "Porsha immediately said, 'She's lying. That's a lie.' That is why I won't let it go. I am a dog with a bone because I am tired of people accusing me of lying," she said.

"I've never lied on anybody on this show. You have, my dear," she continued, turning to Porsha. "Many people here. You're talking about me calling her a prostitute? You have called me a prostitute twice."

"I saw it in the news about you," Porsha told Kenya, who went on to allege that her castmate was just "trying to divert the attention."

"I'm not trying to divert anything," Porsha said. "I want to know why you're so bothered about me?"

"You called me a liar," said Kenya. "And I'm not lying about what you did."

As the two continued to speak over each other, Porsha asked, "Who cares? I'm my own beautiful woman with my sexuality."

"You're tying to slut-shame me," she added, which Kenya denied. Insisted Porsha: "You absolutely are, and it's a shame. And you look ridiculous."

"Why did you lie?" Kenya pressed.

"You look obsessed. I only wish you were this obsessed with your husband. Maybe you guys would still be together," Porsha said, referencing Kenya's split from husband Marc Daly.

The women continued trading barbs before Andy interrupted to ask Kenya a hypothetical question. "Let's say that she did it with Bolo that night. And let's say that she doesn't want her mom to know and she said, 'You know what, I didn't do it. I'm keeping it with myself.'"

But the issue Kenya had was that "she's not keeping it with herself," she told Andy. "I would love for Porsha to just say, 'You know what, I'm sorry for accusing you of lying. I should not have made that choice.' And then if that is what it is, then I would be happy to let it go."

"I would love for you not to be in my panties," Porsha interjected. "Okay, get out of my drawers. Alright, and then there wouldn't be no reason for me to say you lying or telling the truth, what have you."

Later, when the topic of her friendship with Kandi came up, Porsha again stated that she was "single" and could do "whatever" she wanted.

"See, you guys don't have a strong enough issue with Bolo because I'm a single f---ing woman. And I can do whatever I want," she said, speaking to Kenya and Marlo.

As for Tanya Sam, who admitted to spending the night in Porsha's room the night of the bachelorette party? Andy, for one, wanted to know if anyone had heard from her.