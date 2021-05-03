Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams confirmed during the season 13 reunion that they were still following each other on social media — but does that mean they've buried the hatchet?

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams appear to finally be at peace after years of ups and downs in their fractured friendship.

During part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion on Sunday, the castmates opened up about where their relationship — which has had its fair share of highs and lows — stood.

After a montage of RHOA footage featuring their journey over the seasons played, the ladies confirmed that they were still following each other on social media before host Andy Cohen asked Kandi what finally allowed her to "bury the hatchet with Porsha."

"I guess like, this year, it just seemed like, you know, it was headed in a much better direction. We were having a lot more fun together, around each other. And then when we were at Cynthia's event and she was showing support to DonJuan as well, I was like, 'Okay, now this is really a different situation,'" said Kandi, 44.

As for what felt different for Porsha this time around?

"I just think that when we shook ... we meant it," said Porsha, 39. "Even when Kandi and I have issues outside of the group, we'll talk about it over text and deal with it. And we deal with it and we leave it there."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss at the RHOA season 13 reunion | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Those answers came after Andy also questioned Kenya Moore about what her opinion was on their "rekindled friendship" — seeming to advise Kandi to be cautious with Porsha.

"In my opinion, you know, you still have to keep one eye open on someone that has hurt you so much. You can forgive, but it's hard to forget," said Kenya. "And I think that Kandi is probably just still in the process of forgetting. But she's a great person with a heart of gold and I just think that she is just still in her process."

Though she and Porsha were on good terms during Sunday's show, Kandi told PEOPLE on April 22 — after the reunion concluded filming — that she wasn't sure where her relationship was with Porsha.

In a chat with host Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Kandi said "there were a lot of disagreements" during the 13th season.

"Everybody knows [about] the whole, 'Was there a threesome or was there not a threesome in the house when we were on the trip?' " she said, referring to Cynthia Bailey's dungeon-themed bachelorette party and the surrounding speculation about one or more of the cast members sleeping with the exotic dancer Kandi hired for the occasion.

As for her own relationship with Porsha, Kandi admitted, "I don't really know where I stand with Porsha right now."

Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams Kandi Burruss (L); Porsha Williams | Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty

"I have no idea ... we were doing okay. And then obviously the whole dungeon conversation at the reunion was a little weird [and] awkward, but it seemed cool," said the singer.

"And then there was some article that came out the other day. So now I don't know how she's feeling about that," Kandi continued. "It was talking about scenes they didn't end up putting in the show [and] that she didn't really want to be a part of the show, and it was just a whole bunch of mess."

Ultimately though, "at the end of the day," she doesn't "really have a problem" with Porsha, Kandi said.

"We had to discuss things that happened. And sometimes that can make it uncomfortable between us," she said. "Obviously I don't really bite my tongue that much. I tried not to put people on blast or whatever, but it's weird when you're on a show and you're expected to talk about those things. So it just always makes the relationship awkward."