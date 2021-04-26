"I needed to get away, you know, the beach is like, my place of refuge," Ralph Pittman said about his unannounced, three-day solo trip to Florida, during which he had limited contact with Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora's husband is coming clean about his three-day trip to Tampa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reading a question from a fan, Andy asked Drew if when Ralph "took off, did it occur to you that he was with another woman? If so, did you address that with him?"

"Of course that went through my mind, but Ralph has never given me a reason to think he's been unfaithful," Drew, 35, told Andy.

As a recap, during the couple's six-year anniversary dinner, which was televised, Drew confronted Ralph about his time in Tampa — a last-minute getaway that he took without consulting her. During the meal, Drew accused Ralph of spying on their family while he was away.

But Drew wasn't the only one who wanted answers from Ralph. According to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 52, the network "received a tremendous amount of questions about" his trip down south, "so obviously everyone wants to know ... who or what was in Tampa for three days?"

Taking the hot seat at the reunion, Ralph said, "I needed to get away, you know, the beach is like, my place of refuge."

When Andy pointed out to Drew that Ralph "wouldn't even tell you what hotel he was in," the Step Up actress confirmed that couple's therapy gave her more insight about his time away from home.

"We went to counseling and he actually printed off the hotel receipts, so I did see the dates of the hotel. He actually showed me restaurant receipts where it said number of guests and it said one," explained Drew.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Drew Sidora, Ralph Pittman Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Ralph continued, "I went for a run," as Drew chimed in, "He went for a run, so I was able to see where he was."

Though Andy said that Tampa is "like, the stripper capitol of the country," Ralph denied visiting any exotic dancer businesses.

"I didn't go to any strip clubs. I spent the entire time by myself, no other women," said Ralph.

Not believing his story? Kandi Burruss, who "personally felt like you should have been more forthcoming with information sooner," she told him.

Ralph acknowledged, "You're absolutely right. Something I apologized to my wife, correct?" he asked Drew, who confirmed his apology.

He also made a promise to never take a trip like that again. "I apologize to everybody that I actually struck a nerve and I can promise you this ... I will never leave again without Drew knowing where I'm going," he told the women.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss at the RHOA season 13 reunion | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

While the couple has faced their share of trials, they are committed to making their marriage work.

"Listen, we've almost been divorced a few times. And I think for us, counseling has just been the key for us," said the mother of three, who shared that they attend couple's counseling weekly.

She later added about their marriage, "it's perfect for me and it's perfect in God's eyes."