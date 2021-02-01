The two women also came face-to-face on the cast trip after LaToya Ali made a dig about Drew Sidora's wig: "If your wig is trash, it's trash"

RHOA: LaToya Ali 'Grabs' Drew Sidora and Asks About Her 'Struggling Husband' in Near Catfight

The stars of the Real Housewives of Atlanta may have traveled to sunny South Carolina for their trip, but some of the cast certainly brought the shade along with them.

On the latest episode of the Bravo reality series, the peach-holding Housewives finally arrived in Isle of Palms — eight hours after leaving Atlanta in their sprinter van — for the girls getaway, which was organized by Kenya Moore (who took a private jet that day with her daughter, her nanny and LaToya Ali).

After playing a game of murder mystery and lots of drinking, the drama ramped up that evening — including a near catfight between LaToya and Drew Sidora.

When Porsha Williams' friend Falynn, who had showed up later and chose to stay in a villa next door, was asked by LaToya why she wasn't staying with the rest of the girls, she said, "I brought my husband," adding that he was her "best friend."

Though some of the women thought Falynn's decision was sweet, LaToya didn't agree. "Shut up with the 'aww'! You could've made a best friend on this trip," she said.

Coming to Falynn's defense was Drew, 35, who took the opportunity to call out LaToya. "Don't listen to her. She don't care about husbands. Aww," said the Step Up actress.

As audiences will recall, the pair first met early on in the season, when LaToya revealed that she was "separating" from her husband and shared her belief that "you can do what you want when you're separated." At the time, Drew disagreed, saying, "What? Says who? Who says that? You're still married. What vow did you take?"

On Sunday's episode, as host Kenya proceeded to take the women around to their pre-assigned rooms, the drama followed them.

"What'd you say about my husband?" asked LaToya, 34, as Drew replied: "I said you don't care about husbands, boo. Falynn does."

While checking out Kandi Burruss' room, the tension quickly escalated, with LaToya grabbing Drew's wrist and bringing up the actress' marriage to Ralph Pittman.

"Drew, can we talk about your struggling husband?" the Canadian YouTuber asked.

Drew fired back: "You don't know nothing about my struggling husband, though."

Attempting to diffuse the situation, multiple women came between Drew and LaToya.

"The last bitch that grabbed me found her head rammed in a damn gate. Don't f--- with me. I'm from Chicago, bitch," Drew said, walking out of the room. "She grabbed my wrist twice, three times," she said to some of her castmates.

In a confessional, Drew told cameras, "One thing you will not do, girl, is ever, ever put your hands on me." She added that she "was already on alert with LaToya's comments about my wig. But now this? You do not violate that right to come in someone's personal space, let alone put your hands on them."

To recap, the night the two women first met, LaToya criticized Drew's wig behind her back. ("She has a pet on her head," LaToya told Kenya at the time.) Prior to the trip, LaToya once again brought up Drew's wig while having cocktails with some of the Housewives.

Finally, when the women came back into the common area, Kenya told LaToya to apologize, which she agreed to do. "I apologize for touching you," said LaToya. "So can I touch you now?"

"Don't touch me ever!" said Drew.

Though she apologized, it didn't appear to be sincere, as LaToya seemed to make yet another dig at Drew's wig. "I just want to touch the hair," said LaToya.

"Do you even understand what's going on right now?" Drew said as she walked towards LaToya.

"What's going on?" said LaToya, who apologized for a second time. "Okay, I'm sorry for touching you."

After eating dinner, Drew told some of her costars, "When somebody puts their hands on you, that's where it crosses the line."

LaToya also discussed the incident with Cynthia Bailey, Kenya and Kandi. "I'm very handsy. I'm Trini, I'm Caribbean, we're touchy-feely people," she explained, before rolling her eyes and saying, "But you can't touch nobody. I get it."

"Not when you're assaulting them," said Kandi.

Still, LaToya stood by her comments about Drew's wig. "If your wig is trash, it's trash," she said.

The drama carried over into the following day, with Drew calling Ralph first thing in the morning to relay the incident.

"So we're just having a good time, and next thing I know, LaToya, she's like, talking and she's telling Falynn, 'You know, like, why are you staying with your husband? You should be staying here with us.' And I'm like, 'LaToya don't care nothing about husbands,'" she told him. "Next thing I know, she kind of comes and walks up on me and grabs me on my wrist."

Later on, while sitting by the pool with Cynthia, Kandi and Marlo Hampton, LaToya revealed that she had purchased and brought a "custom wig" for Drew, a gift she said was "coming from like, a good place."

That evening, while all of the women were having dinner, LaToya resurfaced the wig conversation once again — and gave her version of an apology.

"So I know there have been a few conversations about Drew's wig. It wasn't tacked down, the lace wasn't plucked and stuff," she said, clarifying she wasn't "being shady."

"It was fake of me for not saying it to your face, you know what I'm saying?" LaToya told Drew directly. "And I apologize for that. I want to go ahead and purchase a wig for you, and I want to get it plucked, and you know, secured correctly."

Drew, who had a gift of her own for LaToya, grabbed a photo of herself and a pen.

"I'm really happy to hear that you watch me so closely, it's really sweet. But I get my wigs from the top stylist in Hollywood, so no offense, but yeah, probably won't wear it," she said. "You know what? I got you something."

Drew continued: "So everyone's been telling me about this wig that you were going to bring me, and you've been so concerned about my wig. When I first met you, you didn't like me because of Drew Sidora from The Game. Then I was like, 'Okay, she's watching me.' So I feel like you're my biggest fan."

Presenting a signed picture of herself to LaToya, Drew was met with a "touché" from Kandi and applause from around the table.

Putting the drama behind her, Drew told the women, "What I'm used to doing in my group of friends, we put our issues on the table. LaToya owned up to what she said. Moving on!"