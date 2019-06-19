RHOA's Porsha Williams and Baby Pilar Vacation in Florida Without Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Fun in the sun!

Porsha Williams took her 12-week-old daughter Pilar Jhena, whom she welcomed in March with fiancé Dennis McKinley, on vacation over Father’s Day weekend, spending time with family and friends at the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

“Porsha was spotted eating with her family at the resort’s rooftop pool lounge Cielo and cuddling her adorable three-month old daughter at the pool,” a source tells PEOPLE of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s time in Florida.

“There were no sightings of Pilar’s father, and Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley,” the source adds.

The new mom’s vacation comes amid rumors of relationship trouble, according to Page Six. (McKinley has denied all allegations, the outlet reports.) Williams’ rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though they appeared to be apart, Williams, 37, did share a touching Father’s Day tribute to McKinley on Sunday, writing, “It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams and daughter Pilar Andrew Goldstein Photography

After the couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year, Williams told PEOPLE that she was “just so happy.”

“[Pilar is] everything I ever wanted and I still can’t believe she’s here,” the reality star shared.

The new mom has also been open about sharing photos and videos of Pilar on social media, including a recent sweet clip of the little one’s “bath time.”

“Pj is enjoying her bath time with mommy, grandma & great grandma & TitiLo,” Williams captioned the adorable footage, in which Pilar appears content as she’s bathed.

Williams also previously told PEOPLE that she thinks little Pilar looks exactly like McKinley.

“She might as well have been named Denisha because she looks like her dad,” the RHOA star said. “She kind of looks like me from the profile but then on, she looks like her dad. Like a super-cute little chubby [version] of her dad.”