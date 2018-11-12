RHOA's Porsha Williams Says She Uses Fiancé Dennis McKinley's Toothbrush 'Every Day'

Porsha Williams grossed out some of her Real Housewives of Atlanta fans during Sunday night’s episode after revealing that she uses her fiancé Dennis McKinley’s toothbrush “every day.”

The 37-year-old Dish Nation host spilled the news while the two were on vacation in Miami. Realizing she forgot to pack a toothbrush, she asked McKinley to go out and get one for them — only to learn after he did that he had already brought one for himself.

“I asked you for it earlier and you didn’t want to share ’cause we in Miami?” she wondered.

That prompted McKinley to ask Williams, “You wanna use my toothbrush?” But apparently, that’s not a question he’s asked her before.

“I use it every day, what are you talking about?” Williams replied.

Later, Williams decided she was unhappy with the toothbrush McKinley provided and demanded to use his. “This toothbrush is too soft. Bring me yours. Bring me your toothbrush,” she said, a request he denied. “Why are you treating me like this? Bring me your toothbrush!”

“You don’t think it’s gross when we’re at home,” Williams added. “Dammit, this is an emergency. Look at my teeth? What am I ’bout to do with this little bitty tiny soft toothbrush? Not a damn thing!”

The scene prompted a visceral reaction from fans on Twitter, and Williams’ name started trending.

“Using the same toothbrush is nasty Porsha,” one fan wrote.

“Wait a damn nasty ass minute! Porsha shares her boyfriend’s toothbrush?! That is absolutely disgusting on the highest level! ” another said. “The lowest level of hygiene possible! WOW! You got money…but you can’t invest in your OWN toothbrush?”

Williams attempted to tame the outrage on Twitter, clarifying to a fan, “I guess it is nasty but it’s only in emergencies.”

He was so mad I was doing it on camera !! I guess it is nasty but it’s only in emergencies 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/Q5mSAQjMSO — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) November 12, 2018

Williams and McKinley got engaged in October and are expecting their first child together, a girl. “My heart is SO full!” she wrote on Instagram in late October, after her sex reveal party.

While nothing is settled yet, Williams told PEOPLE that she and McKinley had already been talking about names before learning the baby’s sex.

“One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’ ” she said. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.