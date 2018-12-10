How RHOA's Porsha Williams Told Fiancé Dennis McKinley She's Pregnant — on His Birthday!

Porsha Williams had the best birthday surprise for beau Dennis McKinley when he turned 37 back in July.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Dish Nation co-host, 37, gifted the restauranteur and club owner with a pair of bedazzled baby high-tops and a cream onesie — oh, and the news that she is pregnant with their first child.

“Aren’t these cute?” she told a confused McKinley in a private breakfast celebration at his Atlanta on Sunday’s episode of RHOA.

“I’m pregnant!” she then told him, smiling.

McKinley immediately reacted with laughter and joy. “Yo, for real?” he asked.

“For real,” Williams confirmed, pulling a positive pregnancy test out of her dress and handing it to him.

Overcome with emotion, McKinley embraced Williams with hugs and kisses.”Wow. Wow bro!” he said. “Wow.’

He also cried in Williams’ arms, prompting her to tell him, “I love you.”

“I have never had someone love me the way he does,” she told audiences. “I have never had someone want to be there for me. So that’s why this pregnancy is like a miracle to me. Because I am starting to see all these things that I have prayed for and wanted for so many years actually happen.”

PEOPLE reported the news of Williams’ pregnancy back in September. At the time, Williams said that waiting to tell McKinley — whom she has known for years but only began dating this past year — was “really hard to do.”

“I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” Williams gushed. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.”

Though learning about their baby on the way was a “surprise,” Williams admitted it has only strengthened their bond. In October, the two got engaged, and learned the they are expecting a daughter.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” Williams said. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted,” she continued. “It’s like a dream come true.”

As happy as Williams is, her relationship has been the subject of much gossip this season on RHOA as fellow Housewife Kandi Burruss spread rumors suggesting McKinley might be a bit of a player. Fueling Burruss’ claims? News that McKinley had gifted Williams a Rolex watch and gotten her named tattooed on his body — two things Burruss learned he allegedly had done with previous women.

Actually, Burruss thinks McKinely went further with one of his exes. On the Bravo franchise, she claimed he had gotten a picture of a previous girlfriend’s face inked on him.

So how does Williams feel about it all? “I don’t care at all,” she previously told PEOPLE. “Everybody has a past. I’m 37 years old. Are you kidding? Who hasn’t dated other people before? Of course he’s going to have exes. But that’s just who they are, exes! It’s the past. Whatever happened before Porsha doesn’t matter to me at all.”

“Dennis has millions of tattoos. And know, I haven’t seen any names or faces of any other women on his body besides his grandmother and his mother,” she conitnued. “But if he had one across his face, as long as he had it covered by the time we got together, I don’t care. And if he gave 100 watches to people, good for him. It doesn’t make mine less special. He’s a generous man. You should want to be with someone who is generous!”

She added, on RHOA: “I’m glowing. We’re all the way out there… When I was married to my ex-husband, I was in a controlling situation. But with Dennis, I am Porsha 2.0. He loves every bit of who I am.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.