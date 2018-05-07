RHOA's Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks Spotted Together for the First Time Since Fallout

Have Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks finally patched things up?

Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta costars reunited for a friend’s birthday party, marking the first time the two have been spotted together since their friendship fell apart over a year ago.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Williams, 36, and Parks, 44, can both be seen in costume, happily posing for photos together.

Parks came under fire last year after admitting she spread inflammatory accusations to Williams that their RHOA costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually.

Williams also faced backlash for repeatings Parks’ accusations throughout season 9 because she believed the claims had come directly from Burruss.

In the final episode of the reunion, Parks apologized for spreading the gossip.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” she said. “I repeated what someone told me. I shouldn’t have repeated it. I screwed up … I’m sorry.”

Parks was later let go from the show after revealing she had heard the information from an unnamed source.

Last year, Williams told Dish Nation that she didn’t know if she would ever be able to speak to Parks again.

“It’s difficult because I love Phaedra,” Williams said. “She was like my best friend — someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. … And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it.”

“That’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will,” she continued. “Right now, I just can’t talk to her.”