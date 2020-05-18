RHOA's Porsha Williams Says She Moved Too Fast with Dennis McKinley: 'I'm a Hopeless Romantic'

"I do wish we had taken a little bit more time," Porsha Williams said on Sunday's Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha Williams has some regrets about her relationship with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

"I think the majority of my relationship with Dennis, I have been unapologetic about moving too fast because I'm a hopeless romantic and I loved him," Williams said, noting how McKinley took longer to mature past his single days than she did.

"We wanted the same things. But at the same time, in real time, you have to give a person a chance to let go of what they had going on for you all to really move forward in a real relationship," Williams added. "And so, I do wish we had taken a little bit more time."

Williams, 38, and McKinley, 43, only dated for a year before getting engaged in September 2018 — just two months after Williams learned she was pregnant.

Though they appeared happily in love, even getting their own Bravo spinoff, McKinley's affair caused a wedge in their relationship.

Image zoom Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams, and baby PJ

RHOA viewers this season saw the two working through their problems. McKinley eventually apologized and took accountability for his infidelity, and Williams even accepted her engagement ring back during a romantic re-proposal.

The two are still together, Williams said on Sunday, quarantining together with their daughter and Williams' mother, Diane.

"We're in a good place right now," Williams told Cohen when asked how they were doing.

That's a different answer than she previously gave him, when he asked a similar question during a January episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Back then, Williams only said that the two were "working on our relationship," dodging Cohen's inquiries about whether or not she trusted McKinley. Days prior to her WWHL appearance, photos had surfaced of McKinley out with a group of women at an Atlanta diner at 4. a.m., leading many to wonder if the two were on the rocks again.

"Can y'all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?" Williams pled. "I'm figuring out my life."

Image zoom Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley @stanlophotography

Reflecting on that time now, Williams said she wasn't too happy about the photos.

"I was upset," she said at the reunion. "I did not feel the need to comment and try to take up for him in any way, so I didn't comment. But now we're in a different place."

"At the time, I knew that he was going to a birthday party at a club. What I didn't know is that he was going to go eat afterwards. And then seeing how it looked when people took the picture, and once again back in the press in a negative light, I didn't like it," Williams admitted. "Even if it is you going to eat with friends that I know about, still, it doesn't matter. You're out to eat at a certain time in the morning. And he agreed."

As for her wedding, Williams said she and McKinley are still planning to walk down the aisle, though they have disagreements over how big the affair will be. She has wanted a bigger event, while McKinley has suggested they go smaller.

"With this whole situation of everything being so publicized, [he] still feels like other people may be judging him and not genuine," Williams said. "So I think that's why he wants to have a small wedding, because he doesn't want to have a lot of people there."

"He [questions] whether they fully support us or not because they know our business," she added.