How Porsha Williams Hid Her Pregnancy from Her Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast were starting to question whether Porsha Williams might be pregnant, but she had a plan to keep their suspicions at bay.

On Sunday’s episode, the 37-year-old Dish Nation host — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Dennis McKinley, a girl — came up with a genius scheme to hide her baby-to-be from her costars, as she was not yet ready to tell them the good news.

“I’ve decided not to tell the girls about the pregnancy now because it’s just a scary thing if you’ve ever dealt with a miscarriage before,” she said. “So to me, it’s not going to be real, real, real until I go to the first appointment and everything’s okay.”

Porsha Williams Alex Martinez/Bravo

It all went down during a trip to Destin, Florida, where Williams was traveling with fellow Housewives NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Shamari DeVoe, as well as Friend of the Housewives Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

Known for throwing back a glass or two, Williams had told the women she had been on a Keto-induced alcohol cleanse for the past two weeks and wouldn’t be drinking.

It wasn’t working. “She has a baby on the way. I’m going to speak it into existence,” Hampton said while Williams was taking a nap to get over a headache. “Her stomach is looking big.”

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. Porsha has not been drinking on this trip!” Bailey added. “Her stomach is definitely not flat. And you guys, when we pulled up at the gas station — you know how at the gas station they sell those big dill pickles in a jar? I think she [bought one]!”

“Should we make her take a pregnancy test?” added Bailey. “She’s sleeping, she’s gaining a little weight, and she’s not drinking… Forget the rest, the fact that Porsha’s not drinking? Porsha’s pregnant!”

Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Shamari DeVoe Alex Martinez/Bravo

The girls were excited about the idea, Leakes gushing, “I would be really happy for Porsha because I feel like a baby would really change a lot about her. It really would. Because I feel like my first child changed my life.”

But before they could get too ahead of themselves, Williams had an idea.

Talking to her sister, she explained that she had brought along a bottle of Hennessy that she was going to dump, fill with Coca-Cola and orange juice, and drink it in order to shake the Housewives off her trail.

“I have to resort to tricking them,” she said. “I’ve been known to like to have fun and have me a cocktail sometimes. So to make this happen, I am having to breath in and breath out and poor good, fresh Hennessy (down the drain). This is tough. This is a test. I really have to mix this potion up just right.”

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams Porsha Williams/Instagram

Williams did a great job, and fooled the rest of her cast when she pulled out the bottle on the last night of their trip. “It’s the last night. I know I haven’t had anything to drink with you ladies, but I thought I would do a little something,” she said, telling audiences, “It’s just one lie against another. But they eating it up so ladies and gentleman, that’s how it’s done!”

“Dammit I thought Porsha was with child,” Hampton said. “I hope she’s not drinking Hennessy with child.”

“We were wrong,” admitted Bailey. “The only thing that Porhsa’s having is Hennessy. She’s not having a baby. The bottle don’t lie.”

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

There was one lady who knew the truth though: Leakes.

Prior to the Hennessy trick, Leakes had met up with Williams to ask her if she was pregnant. And Williams totally caved.

“I would say that I haven’t checked all the way… I don’t know yet” Williams admitted.

Leakes was thrilled.”Ooh wait! Okay wait a minute. I gotta hold my balance,” she said. “We got to keep that secret. I’m not going to say anything but I gotta tell you though, I’m excited! Just in anticipation of all that.”

“For years now, Porsha’s wanted to be married and have a baby,” she told audiences. “This is going to change Porsha’s life, from the Hennessy to the baby bottle. It’s on!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.