Pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Dennis McKinley, PEOPLE confirms.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is also expecting her first child with McKinley, hinted at at the engagement news on Sunday, posting a picture of herself wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand and showing off her baby bump in a red dress.

“Feed off of good energy or bad energy will feed on you!” she captioned the post.

Williams, 37, previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with McKinley, calling her pregnancy six years after suffering a miscarriage a “dream come true.”

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted. … It’s like a dream come true,” she said of McKinley, whom she’s known for years but only began dating this past year.

“I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” she added. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA Star Porsha Williams Talks Her Dramatic Exit from Celebrity Apprentice

The Bravo star told McKinley the good news on his birthday in late July, which she admitted “was really hard to do” because she had to wait after finding out herself. And their baby on the way, though a “surprise,” has only strengthened their bond.

Williams was previously married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, splitting in 2013 after two years of marriage.

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to premiere on Bravo this year.