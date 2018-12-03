Porsha Williams Doesn't Care If Her Fiancé Has Tattoos of Other Women's Names: 'It's the Past!'

Porsha Williams is looking forward to the future with fiancé Dennis McKinley, and not backward at his past.

The mom-to-be, who is pregnant with her first child with McKinley, has been the subject of gossip this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as fellow Housewife Kandi Burruss spread rumors suggesting McKinley might be a bit of a player. Fueling Burruss’ claims? News that McKinley had gifted Williams a Rolex watch and gotten her named tattooed on his body — two things Burruss learned he allegedly had done with previous women.

Actually, Burruss thinks McKinely went further with one of his exes. On the Bravo franchise, she claimed he had gotten a picture of a previous girlfriend’s face inked on him.

So how does Williams feel about it all?

“I don’t care at all,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Everybody has a past. I’m 37 years old. Are you kidding? Who hasn’t dated other people before? Of course he’s going to have exes. But that’s just who they are, exes! It’s the past. Whatever happened before Porsha doesn’t matter to me at all.”

“Dennis has millions of tattoos. And know, I haven’t seen any names or faces of any other women on his body besides his grandmother and his mother,” she adds. “But if he had one across his face, as long as he had it covered by the time we got together, I don’t care. And if he gave 100 watches to people, good for him. It doesn’t make mine less special. He’s a generous man. You should want to be with someone who is generous!”

While Williams isn’t bothered by McKinely’s behavior, she does have some issues with the way Burruss brought things up.

“Normally when I see stuff on the show, it doesn’t bother me – I’m pretty unfazed. But I’m pregnant so it kind of was like, ‘Damn, let me live,’ ” Williams says. “I haven’t always had the best luck at relationships. And when you haven’t always had the best luck at relationships, you then pray for a better relationship. You pray for someone who is going to treat you as you deserve. I finally got someone who treats me the way I need to be treated. Even though he’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, he’s the best thing for me. So for me, it’s just difficult for me to see someone talking s—. I just thought it was petty.”

Williams had a chance to address things with Burruss directly on Sunday’s RHOA.

“Dennis doesn’t like anything messy and Dennis doesn’t know you. So when someone is talking about something as private as a tattoo and whatever he does with his exes, am I supposed to take it as a good thing?” she asked her friend. “The way it went around in a circle before it got to us is what looks messy about it to him.”

“I didn’t even think it was conversation worthy, really. I’m happy about him. I was excited he got the tattoo [of my name]. If there is anything about him before I met him, I could care less,’ Williams continued. “He has been single for all the time. He falls hard, he may get a tattoo. I joke about it. He’s got so many damn tattoos, there may be a name I’m looking at every day.”

She added: “You think it’s so serious, but I’m really secure where we are. We’re in a committed relationship. Let me be happy.”

In fact, she decided to get a matching tattoo with her man.

The ink is a picture of a cross, a heart and a dollar sign, which Williams described on RHOA as symbols for “spirituality, family, and prosperity.”

“He loves me. He got his name tattooed. And then I in turn got his name tattooed,” she said. “I matched his tattoo behind his ear. He was laying in sleep one day and I was just boiling over with love. I was like, ‘I love you!’ And I was like, “I want to do something and show you I love you.” And I said I want to get some groceries from the grocery store and came out with a matching tattoo. Some things, you just can’t help yourself.”

“I’m glowing,” she continued. “We’re all the way out there… When I was married to my ex-husband, I was in a controlling situation. But with Dennis, I am Porsha 2.0. He loves every bit of who I am.”

Williams and McKinley got engaged in October and are expecting a daughter. “My heart is SO full!” she wrote on Instagram in late October, after her sex reveal party.

While nothing is settled yet, Williams told PEOPLE that she and McKinley had already been talking about names before learning the baby’s sex.

“One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’ ” she said. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.