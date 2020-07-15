Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Arrested During Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville

Porsha Williams is taking a stand against racial injustice.

On Tuesday, Williams was taken into police custody during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers inside her home in March on during a botched "no-knock" search warrant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's arrest was captured on video and shared to Instagram by her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, as well as her sister, Lauren.

In McKinley's post, Williams, 39, can be seen being escorted in handcuffs by a police officer away from the scene of the protest.

According to McKinley's post, Women’s March co-organizer Tamika D. Mallory, rapper Trae tha Truth, Love & Hip Hop co-creator and star Yandy Smith were also taken into custody by Louisville authorities, along with more than 80 others, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Lauren also documented Williams’ arrest on Instagram and said that her reality star sister "has always been fearless."

"You mess with her people, you mess with her," Lauren wrote. "She takes the case of #breonnataylorpersonally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them🙏🏽."

Later on Tuesday, Williams shared an Instagram photo with Breonna's mother, Tamika Palmer, taken seemingly after she was released from police custody.

"📝 It was my pleasure! I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor )," she wrote, adding, "Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family🙏🏾 ."

Williams also tagged Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the post and called on him to "Arrest the Cops" and "Do The RIGHT thing✊🏾."

Louisville Metro Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The case involving Taylor was brought to light in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in May, which sparked international protests around the world against systematic racism and police brutality.

In June, Williams was hit with tear gas during a peaceful protest fired off by the police.

"It was devastating to feel like I was out there trying to stand with my people, stand with our allies, and help them raise a message of hope and to be silenced and not able to breathe because of the gas bomb that was thrown," the Bravo star told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

The experience, however, gave Williams "another level of strength" to continue protesting.

"It won't stop," she said. "Anybody who is out there now and they feel like they can't move forward because of the mistreatment [by] the police and what they're doing to us ... I would say to them, stay focused on the cause."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.