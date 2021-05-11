RHOA's Porsha Williams and Costar Falynn Guobadia: What We Know About Their Friendship

Though Falynn only made a limited number of appearances on this past season of the Bravo series, she and Porsha had some notable interactions at Falynn's home that she shared with Simon. (Simon, 56, and Falynn, 31, announced their split last month, though court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that their divorce has not yet been finalized.)

Early on in RHOA season 13, Falynn — who is not a Housewife — invited Porsha and her friends over for a pool party at her house. As Porsha, 39, made her way over to the gathering, she explained that Simon owned a restaurant in the Atlanta area.

"His wife is just really nice and we exchanged numbers one day and she was like, 'You should come over,'" she said.

Falynn Guobadia, Porsha Williams Credit: Falynn Guobadia/Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty

At the party itself, Falynn introduced the ladies to Simon and he and Porsha exchanged a fist bump. As they complimented his backyard, Simon pointed to a flower arrangement and commented, "Now that makes me want to get married all over again."

"Yes, we may just have to renew our vows, ring upgrade, you know," Falynn quipped, looking at Simon.

"Love it," Porsha said as Simon teased, "I'm well-trained."

Faylnn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia Simon and Faylnn Guobadia | Credit: Faylnn Guobadia/Instagram

Many episodes later, Falynn and Simon's home was the backdrop for a Halloween party that turned into an explosive argument requiring intervention from Simon.

When LaToya Ali showed up at the party, she gave Falynn a backhanded compliment that would later spark a fight.

"This is a beautiful home by the way, this is what dating a 65-year-old does," she told Falynn, before insisting she be served a drink rather than helping herself to the bar.

As LaToya left, she explained to the host that she was departing because "the energy is off."

"The energy may be off because you came in my house and disrespected my husband, so maybe that has something to do with it," Falynn replied. "You're the only one who came in and disrespected my husband's age."

Simon and Falynn Guobadia Credit: Simon Guobadia/Instagram; Falynn Guobadia/Instagram

"Exactly, walk away, that's what poor people do," she continued, watching LaToya get into her car.

"I'm 31 years of age, and before I became 31 I gave birth to three boys," Falynn then said, to which LaToya retorted, "By three baby daddys?"

"And what someone is not going to do is come into our empire that we built and be disrespectful to my husband," Falynn said — prompting LaToya to get out of her car.

"Keep it in your mouth, bitch!" LaToya said.

Falynn moved towards LaToya to confront her, but was held back and decided to run through the house and get to her through the garage.

"She sped by so fast, I only knew it was her because one of her snakes was left on the floor," Porsha said in her confessional, referencing Falynn's Medusa costume.

As LaToya drove away, Falynn ultimately had to be carried away by Simon to avoid a physical fight.

Nearly a month after the season finale aired, Porsha and Simon went public with their relationship.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote alongside a selfie with Simon. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

She also clarified where she and Falynn stand. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives," Porsha wrote.

In his own post, Simon confirmed that the pair are engaged and wrote on Instagram, "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some."

Following the news of the engagement, a rep for Falynn shared a statement from her with PEOPLE.