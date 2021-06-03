"They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment," Phaedra Parks said

Phaedra Parks is seeking assistance in recovering some of her cherished items that were stolen.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed on Instagram that her car was broken into — allegedly by "2 guys" who stole multiple items from inside the vehicle.

Sharing a photo of herself posing beside the damaged car, she asked that her followers message her directly if they "have any info" on the situation.

"Tonight at exactly 7:02pm during daylight, someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item," she captioned her post.

Among the items that were stolen was a gift from RHOA star Porsha Williams.

"They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment, which was empty, and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday, which had my Canon camera in it with my sons recent graduation pictures on the memory card," she continued.

"You can't see in my car. I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me," she added.

Parks also shared ALTSCOOP's post about the theft to her Instagram Story, and wrote atop the image: "I just want my memory card back." In a follow-up Instagram Story post, she made another plea for "anybody with any info" to DM her.

Parks previously exited RHOA in 2017 ahead of the show's 10th season. Her departure from the franchise came after she spread drugging rumors about castmate Kandi Burruss and Burruss' husband, Todd Tucker. The former Bravolebrity later apologized for sharing the rumors during the season 9 reunion.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about what went down in the season 9 reunion, Parks said that she had no regrets.

"What's meant to happen will happen," she said in 2017. "They say you're set up to step up for the next thing, right?"

The attorney added, "I know that I'm fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can't regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen."