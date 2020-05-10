RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Celebrates Girlfriend Alexis Powell's Birthday

"I hope your day was as special as you make all of mine," Noelle Robinson wrote in the heartfelt tribute

Noelle Robinson is wishing her girlfriend a happy birthday!

Robinson, the 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, shared a sweet tribute on social media over the weekend to girlfriend Alexis Powell, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday.

"Screaming happy birthday weekend to my girlfriend @lexb4reel 💛💛💛💛💛," she wrote on Saturday. "i hope your day was as special as you make all of mine. 🥳2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣."

Alongside the note, Robinson shared two smiling photos of the couple cuddling up together. In one photo, the YouTuber carries Robinson on her back, while in the second they pose for the camera with their arms around one another.

Powell marked her birthday with her own post as well, sharing an image of herself basking in the sun. "23 years old and i’m doing the things I didn’t even think I would be capable of 🤷🏾‍♀️❤️," she proudly shared.

On her Instagram Stories, she also showed off a very luxe birthday gift from Robison: a pair of Givenchy sandals! "Thanks baby❤️," she wrote.

Robinson and Powell first went public with their relationship in March when the reality star shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from Powell.

“Wow okay I’m in love,” Robinson wrote on Instagram, to which Powell responded, "Anything for you 😘." The duo then debuted their own couple name on social media together: “Nolex.”

Their relationship news came just months after Robinson publicly came out as sexually fluid in an emotional episode of RHOA that aired in November. At the time, Robinson said she began exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University.

“It really just came out of nowhere,” she said in the episode. “I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” Robinson added. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

Powell is an alumna of Howard University and revealed in an Instagram Stories Q&A in March that she met Robinson at Howard when Robinson “let me interview her for YouTube."

The new couple is currently hunkering down in Atlanta amid the coronavirus crisis, and have been spending their time creating a handful of comedic TikTok videos for Robinson’s account.