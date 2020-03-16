NeNe Leakes Posts Photo with Porsha Williams After Making Peace on RHOA: 'The Past Is the Past'

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are back on track.

After patching up their friendship on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the costars celebrated their renewed friendship on Instagram.

“Big sis, Lil sis is back! The past is the past!” Leakes captioned a photo of the two. “I don’t care about yesterday! We are sisters today #byereceipts @porsha4real.”

Williams also posted a photo of the pair, writing, “What door? Big sis/lil sis through the ups and downs because real recognize real. It’s all love & forgiveness.”

Their feud started last season when Williams, 38, claimed Leakes, 52, physically grabbed her during the O.G. Housewife’s infamous closet meltdown. None of their costars could confirm the push took place, and Leakes denied the allegation.

But the drama only escalated from there, with Leakes firing back at Williams with a series of angry, aggressive text messages criticizing her weight. The texts were sent last March, just six days after Williams had given birth to her first child, daughter Pilar Jhena.

After Williams shared the texts on Instagram, Leakes responded by allegedly sending Williams a cease and desist.

Though they had mostly kept their distance from each other this season, they came together on Sunday’s episode for a tearful heart-to-heart during a cast trip to Greece. Williams explained that she was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of their back and forth, which made her “extra-sensitive.” That struck a chord with Leakes.

“I know what it is to be in postpartum,” she told audiences. “Obviously I’m a mother, I have two kids, so I feel bad that I said anything that may have hurt her.”

The costars both apologized and agreed to leave the past in the past.

“I’m sorry,” Leakes told Williams. “At the end of the day, Porsha, I love you like a big sister. That’s real. And I want to be your sister, I want to be here for you and PJ, I do. I don’t want to see you hurt, I want to be able to talk to you openly, and I want to still have that friendship.”

“I love you and I miss you so much,” Williams said. “I miss you such much, NeNe. It’s been really hard without you.”

