NeNe Leakes Gets Into Near-Physical Brawl with Kenya Moore as RHOA's Alleged 'Snake' Is Revealed

NeNe Leakes had to be restrained by producers on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta after she appeared to attempt to get physical during a heated argument with longtime rival Kenya Moore.

Months after she ripped a male cameraman’s T-shirt and allegedly choked a producer during her infamous closet freakout, the O.G. Atlanta Housewife was once again on the attack, this time lunging towards the new mom and telling her to “shut the f— up, bitch.”

“You shut the f— up! You shut the f— up! You got the wrong motherf—ing bitch,” yelled Leakes, 52, swinging at Moore, 48, as producers cornered her. “I will f— you up.”

“Let me tell you something. You better not ever point your motherf—ing finger at me, bitch,” Leakes shouted at Moore, who calmly left the room. “I ain’t going nowhere!”

She didn’t stop there. Leakes later ran out of the room herself, following Moore to the elevator — producers tailing close behind.

“Bitch, hell no. Let me tell you something,” Leakes told Moore as she got into the elevator.

“This motherf—er, she’s trying to come for me,” Leakes said. “She’s got the wrong bitch. She’s got the wrong motherf—er.”

At the time, Leakes and Moore were on a cast trip to Toronto alongside costars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, as well as Friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam and frequent RHOA guest Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir.

All except for Sam were together when the fight broke out, convening in Hampton’s hotel room after a night out. They were attempting to find out the identity of the “snake,” a nickname coined earlier this season for the person who allegedly secretly recorded Bailey slamming Leakes in a private conversation.

For weeks, signs had been pointing to Momplaisir, especially since Momplaisir previously told Leakes she had “receipts” of Bailey “going in on NeNe.”

Momplaisir has adamantly denied she was the one behind the recording, insisting on last week’s episode that it wasn’t her but instead someone else within the group. But Leakes said on Sunday’s episode that Momplaisir was the one at fault.

“Snake is just not a nice word. So I wouldn’t call her a snake,” Leakes said in confessional. “[But] is Yovanna the one with the information? Yes.”

Still, Leakes never named Momplaisir as the “snake” to Bailey or any of her other cast mates.

“You know what, I’m not a snitch,” she said when asked about it point-blank. Bailey begged, asking Leakes, “just tell me who did it.” But Leakes wouldn’t give in.

“I can’t do that,” she told Bailey, explaining in confessional that she was withholding the information to get back at Bailey for not telling her about Moore’s invitation to the season 11 finale last year. “I don’t owe her that. She didn’t tell me anything when I needed to know. She didn’t give me any warning signs. She didn’t give me a heads up. So I’m not giving her a heads up. No.”

That only made Leakes’ cast mates skeptical of her, especially Moore.

“I’m tired of these games,” Moore said. “NeNe, you know there is no recording. So however you want to call it — a recording, audio — she made the entire thing up in an effort to make everyone believe that Cynthia is such a bad person. Bitch, you are lying.”

Leakes herself was concerned that she would come off as a liar. At one point, as the room turned on Momplaisir during the hectic argument, she pulled Momplaisir aside and begged her to tell the truth.

“Yovanna, listen. I don’t understand why…I’m trying to have your back,” she said. “I’m just like, girl. All of this time, you know and I know that there’s audio. So why don’t you just say it? … I can’t fight all these girls I’ve known for years.”

“What I know is that Yovanna has some sort of audio of Cynthia,” Leakes added, to audiences. “It’s really important for Cynthia to hear what this girl had to say. I don’t want the girls to think that I just made up some bulls—.”

But Momplaisir refused. “I refuse to be attacked,” she lamented. “I said it 10 times. I’m not going to keep defending myself. That’s not my character and that’s not who I am. Period. It’s like eight against one right now!”

“I said what I wanted to say, NeNe,” Momplaisir continued.

What Momplaisir did do was hurl a series of insults at the group, especially attacking Williams’ fiancé Dennis McKinley.

“Why everyone is concerned about a recording and who said what?” she demanded when confronted about the recording. “What we need to be talking about is everybody in this group being fake.”

“The snake is your man!” she told Williams, 38. “You need to be worried about your man. That’s what you need to be worried about.”

Her tactics didn’t help prove her innocence. In the end, Bailey, Burruss, Moore, Williams and Marcille all seemed convinced of Momplaisir’s guilt.

“What bothers me is that someone was going around recording [Cynthia] unknowingly. It’s a problem,” said Burruss, 43.

“That is some narc fed stuff. I don’t get down with none of that,” said Marcille, 35.

“We’re just disappointed in the fact that it would be somebody who knows all of us who would do something like that,” said Williams, before demanding Momplaisir be removed from the room. “That’s the snake right there. If you don’t get this girl out the room. Security! She gotta go, she gotta go, she gotta go. … I don’t want this ho in this room.”

Momplaisir ended up leaving the trip the next morning. As for Leakes and Moore, their near-brawl left everyone scattered. But as serious as it was, Moore seemed unbothered.

“Ain’t nobody thinking about NeNe’s stupid a–,” Moore said. “Crazy a– bitch. It’s all NeNe’s fault. Sitting up here trying to make Cynthia look bad.”

Leakes wasn’t backing down, though, and had fighting words for Moore. “What I’m mad about… is that you would continue to provoke someone and then you want to act like you’re a victim,” she said of Moore. “You’re not a victim.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.