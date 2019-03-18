NeNe Leakes Denies Splitting from Husband Gregg Split as He Battles Cancer: 'I Appreciate You'

NeNe Leakes has been open about the difficulties of caring for Gregg during his cancer battle on The Real Housewives of Atlanta
NeNe Leakes is standing by her man.
NeNe denied reports that she and husband Gregg Leakes separated amid his battle with stage 3 colon cancer on Monday. In an Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that while they’ve had their struggles, they are still going strong.
“Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote. “You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers ass! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks.”
Along with the thoughtful message, NeNe, 51, shared a photo of herself and Gregg laughing.
NeNe has been open about her difficulties with Gregg as he fights cancer.
“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she previously told PEOPLE. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”
NeNe revealed Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in June. She said his illness has caused a bit of a divide in their marriage.
“He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed,” she said. “I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”
It reminded her of when they separated back in 2010 and divorced the following year, ending a then 14-year marriage. (They remarried in June 2013.)
“Back then, I would go upstairs at night and he would go to downstairs to the basement,” she said. “Now, he goes to the guest room on the main floor — we don’t sleep in the same bed. We’ll try to lay in bed together for a couple of hours but he freaks out if we sleep in the same bed. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to give you anything!’ “
“It’s been very tough and very lonely,” she continued. “You know how many nights I’ve been up there crying? I’ve really cried in my room because I was so used to him being there. We’ve been together over 21 years. And when we first got married, we were so in love that we got a queen-sized bed and said we never wanted to sleep in anything bigger because we always wanted to be close to one another. … And now he’s on an entirely different floor.”
In January, Gregg publicly apologized to his wife for the way he had treated her.
“We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” Gregg wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of NeNe.
“I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.”
“I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me,” Gregg continued.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.