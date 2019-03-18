NeNe Leakes Denies Splitting from Husband Gregg Split as He Battles Cancer: 'I Appreciate You'

NeNe Leakes is standing by her man.

NeNe denied reports that she and husband Gregg Leakes separated amid his battle with stage 3 colon cancer on Monday. In an Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that while they’ve had their struggles, they are still going strong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote. “You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers ass! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks.”

Along with the thoughtful message, NeNe, 51, shared a photo of herself and Gregg laughing.

NeNe has been open about her difficulties with Gregg as he fights cancer.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she previously told PEOPLE. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

RELATED: RHOA‘s Gregg Leakes Says He Was Ready to Die After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Don’t Fear Death’

NeNe revealed Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in June. She said his illness has caused a bit of a divide in their marriage.