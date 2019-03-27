Kenya Moore's RHOA Return Spurs Fight Between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey

Kenya Moore makes a surprise appearance on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 finale, and NeNe Leakes is none too happy about it.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, Leakes turns her anger toward longtime friend Cynthia Bailey, reprimanding Bailey for bringing Moore to an earlier event.

“You don’t call your sister and tell her? You didn’t think that was as big of an issue?” Leakes said. “[I’m] your sister who you are really with. This is the sister you talk to five or 10 times a day. You don’t do that to her!”

Though Bailey and Moore have always been close, Leakes and Moore have had a rocky relationship on RHOA, with the two larger-than-life personalities butting heads over the years.

They seemed to be on good terms during the hit Bravo show’s 10th season but had a falling out when Moore decided not to return to the show (reportedly due to messy contract negotiations). To add insult to injury, Leakes was one of the only cast members not invited to Moore’s baby shower in October.

Knowing how upset being excluded left Leakes was part of the reason Bailey didn’t tell her about the possibility of Moore showing up to her event.

“I never knew if Kenya was going to come or not until Kenya walked in the door. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” Bailey said. “You were clearly irritated about the shower. The last thing I want to do is tell you that Kenya’s going and her not even show up to even go down that road.”

“Like really? Your husband’s battling cancer, and what you want to focus on right now is that you think I should have told you there was a possibility that Kenya might come to my party? That’s crazy,” Bailey said.

When Leakes made it clear that Bailey shouldn’t have invited Moore in the first place, Bailey got even more defensive.

“This is my event NeNe,” she said in the clip. “This was my event. I can invite anybody to my event! The only thing I wanted was for my friends to come on my night. But I didn’t think for one second that you couldn’t be big enough to be in a room with Kenya.”

Sadly, this argument appears to be the beginning of the end of Leakes and Bailey.

Earlier this month, Leakes said on Instagram Live that that she’s closed the door on their friendship,

“Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, [that’s] on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded,” Leakes said. “I’m just telling you the truth. I always just tell you like it is. You don’t like it, you don’t like it and you can just figure it out when you figure it out. She has done a lot of stuff that you all don’t get to see on the show that’s just underhanded, and I always come out looking like the bad guy. She’s done a lot of f—ed up stuff and that’s just for real.”

“Cynthia did something in the finale that just doesn’t work for me. You won’t see everything but I think you will get the point,” Leakes said. “There were some other things… I asked her a lot of stuff and she lied and lied and lied and lied. ‘Til finally, this finale really shows the sneaky, underhanded, Cynthia Bailey.”

While she admitted their parting is “unfortunate,” Leakes said that she wouldn’t have a problem still speaking to Bailey.

“I don’t have no hate in my heart for Cynthia,” Leakes said. “We are coworkers from this day forward. I don’t have any reason not to speak to her, I’m happy to not speak to her. I’m happy to speak to her. But anything else further than that, it’s not going to happen. No. We are coworkers.”

This isn’t the first time Leakes and Bailey have had a falling out.

The two had become close allies when Bailey joined the Bravo reality show back in 2010 but had an argument during the filming of RHOA‘s sixth season (which aired in 2013 and 2014) that put them at odds. They didn’t reconcile until years later.

Coincidentally, Bailey’s friendship to Moore was a big problem the last time Leakes and Bailey fell out, too. After their fight, Leakes when on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to campaign for Bailey’s exit from the series and slam her for being a fair-weather friend.

“She just blows whichever way the wind blows,” Leakes said. “She’s always been cool with me but I’ve never felt like Cynthia put a stamp of approval on it. … when you have a friend and they do something wrong that you don’t like, I don’t think you align yourself with the enemy. I think you said, ‘We were friends. I liked you. You did this and I did not like that.’ But at the end of the day, you’re not going to align yourself with the enemy, [Kenya].”

“It’s not like she’s bringing anything to the show,” Leakes added. “Cynthia will blow whichever way the wind blows. … Girl, bye.”

That upset Bailey.

“I was a very loyal friend to NeNe, but she was never my friend — she was my worst enemythis link opens in a new tab,” Bailey later said on her own visit to WWHL. “For her to go on national television to say those things is just unheard of. So what, we’re not talking anymore. So now this means that all of a sudden I can’t be on the show anymore because you don’t think I should be on the show? NeNe doesn’t control my destiny, God controls my destiny. And I was relevant before the show, I’m relevant on the show, and I will be relevant after the show.”

“It’s about respect and accountability,” Bailey said. “She never thinks she’s wrong about anything and she never wants to admit when she wrong. When it comes to me, there was none.”

Bailey isn’t the only one Leakes is currently feuding with. The original Atlanta Housewife unfollowed Bailey and their RHOA costars Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Tanya Sams on Instagram recently after the taping of the RHOA season 11 reunion, which reportedly found Leakes in the hot seat.

“They were all trying to secure [their jobs] ’cause half of them are boring,” Leakes explained on Instagram Live. “A lot of these people, the friends to the show and the couple of other people who are new to the show, they all needed to say something or they needed to really step up and their only way of thinking they could step up was to step to me and make the executives pay them some attention.”

“It’s so crazy to me because these girls come on the show playing checkers. I’m already over here playing chess,” Leakes said. “So it’s so ridiculous to me for all them to like, ‘Let’s all link up together and act like we’re nice’ and stuff. When they really aren’t. And you know, I don’t mind being the villain because my check gets bigger as I become the villain. So it’s okay with me..”

The season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.