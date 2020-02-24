RHOA's NeNe Leakes Confronts Kenya Moore About Their Feud: 'I Don't Have an Issue'

NeNe Leakes has patched up her strained relationships with several of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars so far, including Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. But Kenya Moore? That’s another story.

The two Atlanta Housewives have been at odds all season, even nearly getting into a physical brawl during one heated argument filmed while on a group trip to Toronto.

Their tensions go way back, but most recently, during last year’s finale, NeNe made a series of snide comments about her then-pregnant costar, calling her a “monster” and making fun of her size by saying that she looked as though she was “going to have a buffalo.”

Since then, things between the two have only gotten worse. On Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality series, NeNe, 52, approached Moore, 49, in an attempt to clear the air. Instead of forgiveness, though, Moore only had a cold shoulder to offer NeNe.

“Is there an issue?” NeNe asked Moore, after Moore rejected two of her attempts at a hug. “I’m just letting you know that I don’t have an issue. And I really want you to understand that.”

“We’ll talk about it. We will talk another time,” Moore said, eventually brushing NeNe off with a “Thank you.”

“Can I be cordial? Yes. Can I be phony? No,” Moore told audiences.

At the time, the two women were with their spouses at a couples’ bowling event, which Moore’s husband Marc Daly was using as an opportunity to invite the other Househusbands to participate in Black Man’s Lab — a charity event he was throwing to help inspire young black males by presenting them with examples of successful black businessmen.

The evening was meant to be about togetherness. So in that spirit, Daly made sure to extend the invitation to NeNe and her husband Gregg Leakes, despite Moore previously saying that she didn’t want NeNe there.

“I’ll say it in front of everyone so we don’t have any miscommunication: We’re gonna shelf all the nonsense for [the event],” Daly, 49, told Nene and Gregg, before referencing the fact that his wife hadn’t tagged NeNe in the event’s invitation on social media. “I’m not on Instagram so I don’t know what happened, but that’s irrelevant to me. The point is, I want him to be there. If you support your spouse, I would never divide a couple. So I want you guys both there.”

“For me it’s nonsense, at the end of the day. You’re going to have challenges in life, we gotta go past it. So put the ego away,” Daly added. “Let’s just move forward in a positive way.”

Moore and NeNe agreed.

“Oh yeah, without question. Without question, I’m in total agreement,” said NeNe. “I’m in total agreement. Thank you Marc. I really appreciate it. Thank you Kenya, I really appreciate you.”

Of course, behind the scenes, the two women had very different things to say. NeNe, for one, mocked Moore — saying that she was two different people: “Kenya,” when she was by herself, and “Ken,” when she’s around Daly.

“Kenya plays all kinds of games, curses like a sailor, but Ken can’t do none of that s— when Marc is around,” NeNe explained. “I love it when she’s Ken because Ken shuts the f— up.”

Moore, on the other hand, complained about NeNe to Daly.

“I’m not in a good place with NeNe. I know how nasty she has been to me for no reason,” Moore said. “I feel very uncomfortable being in an intimate setting when she has not addressed the fact that she tried to fight me, called me names, she’s cursed me out. She got in my face, pointing, and people had to hold her back.”

Unfortunately, Moore didn’t get the support she needed from Daly — which frustrated her.

“I am your wife, and if I have a problem with someone that means you have a problem with someone. Get it?” she told audiences.

That was all before Moore and Daly split. The two went their separate ways back in September, days after Daly’s Black Man’s Lab event.

Months later, both appear to be on the path to reconciliation, the two spending more time together as they coparent their 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

As for NeNe and Moore, they are as estranged as ever. Later this season, during a trip to Greece, the two get into another confrontation in which NeNe almost spits in Moore’s face.

Though NeNe never did actually spit, Moore has said the mere thought of it was enough to squash any chance of them actually having a friendship.

“I think she’s pretty much dead to me,” Moore said during a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in November. “When someone tries to spit on you, I think they’re not ever going to be friends with you.”

And as for NeNe? Well, she’s only doubled down, writing on Twitter last month that Moore “needs to be spit on with all the horrible things she has said and done!”

“I DID the act but DIDN’T SPIT!” she wrote. “I wish I had though! No regrets.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.