RHOA's Marlo Hampton on Going From Friend of the Show to Full-Time Housewife: 'It's Still Surreal'

"It feels amazing," Marlo Hampton says of being promoted to a full-time cast member on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta

Marlo Hampton finally has her own peach to hold!

Hampton, who previously appeared as a friend of the housewives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is moving up the franchise to become to a full-time cast member — and she tells PEOPLE she couldn't be happier.

"It's still surreal to me," says Hampton, 46. "Not until Sunday am I going to be like, 'Oh my god, this is really real. I have this peach.'"

Introduced during season 4 by former cast member NeNe Leakes, the Le' Archive style maven has been a friend of the show for several years. While her excitement for the new title is there, Hampton says being on the Bravo series still feels the same.

"To be honest with you, it really doesn't [feel different]," she shares. "Because I film just as much... I think it's not going to feel different until after Sunday. I'm just excited."

The single "munty" — a name Hampton has given herself that combines mom and aunty — currently lives in Atlanta with her two nephews, who are living with her while her sister is in prison.

Looking ahead at the new season, Hampton says she's excited to give fans a closer look at her over-the-top, busy lifestyle, and a preview of her love life.

"I'm open to dating, and you'll get to see more of dating soon," Hampton teases. "So just watch and you'll find out all about the dating. I'll say it 100 times, that everyone really gets to come into my life."

"You get to see when I wake up in the morning. You get to see how I make my money, what everyone wants to know," she adds. "You just get to see all of Marlo."

Hampton also believes fans will be pleased with the dramatic season, which also stars returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield. Newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross will also be featured on the new season.

"You can expect friendship," Hampton explains. "You can expect love. You can expect, of course, shade, and fussing, and fighting, and it's a good mixture. You can expect everything."

"You're going to get so much laughter. You're going to get so much rudeness," she continues. "It's just classic Real Housewives of Atlanta moments. That's what you're going to get, good old classic moments that you love."