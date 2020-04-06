RHOA: Kenya Moore Says She Was 'Never Privy to' Parts of Husband's Life as Affair Rumors Surface

Kenya Moore has been known to bring up cheating rumors involving the significant others of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars in the past. And on Sunday’s episode, her arch rival NeNe Leakes happily returned the favor.

During a group charity event, Leakes pulled castmates Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam aside to repeat gossip that Moore’s husband Marc Daly had allegedly been unfaithful more than once during their two years of marriage.

Her second-hand claims came just days after Moore and Daly announced to PEOPLE that the they were separating.

“Listen, I was just reading on my [phone] over here and Kenya and her estranged husband, he’s had multiple affairs,” said Leakes, 52, showing Williams and Sam a blog post.

For Sam, the article was especially rich considering earlier in the season, Moore had helped surface a rumor that Sam’s fiancé Paul Judge was at a bar flirting with a friend of Moore’s named Shania White, the owner of Atlanta bakeshop A Haute Cookie. Though Judge and Sam both denied the validity of the allegations, Moore went as far to bring White — whom they dubbed “The Cookie Lady” — on the show so she and Sam could talk face-to-face.

Weeks later, Moore, 49, apologized to Sam for the drama. But on Sunday, Sam, 41, appeared to have the last laugh.

“Maybe it was the Cookie Lady and [Kenya] was confused where the origin of that story came from?” she joked, after reading the blog about Daly’s alleged affairs.

Laughing herself, Leakes told audiences: “It’s very ironic how Kenya would bring the Cookie Lady to face off with Tanya and you’ve got your own cheating mess to deal with. Tanya, go find the lady and sit her right in the front of Kenya!”

And while Williams, 38, shrugged off the blog’s news as fake, Leakes stressed that she felt it could be true. “You never know!” she said.

Leakes never brought the rumors up to Moore directly, but she didn’t have to: Moore has already squashed concerns over whether Daly strayed during their time together.

Despite previously saying she had confronted Daly about texting another woman before their split, in a conversation with PEOPLE in October, Moore denied he’d cheated.

“I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that,” she said. “In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”

Still, on Sunday’s RHOA, Moore did admit that there were things about Daly she didn’t know.

“I just feel like there’s always been this block up of him not letting me completely into his life,” Moore said. “It’s just a lot of things I felt like I was in the dark about it.”

“There’s a large part of him, or the relationship, that I was never privy to,” Moore added. “For example, I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father. And if you don’t know everything about this person’s life, you’re not being let in.”

She explained that she was working through their separation as best she could, but that “it’s just been very difficult.”

“I want to be happy, and I could have been happy in my marriage if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well,” Moore said. “One of my issues with him is like, not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger or crossing lines. I’m like, I know it’s not me. I know how hard I’ve fought for this marriage.”

“I stopped caring about my feelings all I was doing was trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work through everything as best I could to keep my family together,” Moore added. “I have to do what’s best for [my daughter]. I don’t even care about me.”

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and share daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, born on Nov. 4, 2018.

Since they went their separate ways in September, the pair have continued to co-parent Brooklyn. Moore has also been open about the fact that she’s hopeful they will find a way back together one day.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she told PEOPLE in October. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse, and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

It seems to be working. “We’re in a good place right now,” Moore said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February. “We’re trying to figure it out now. We had a beautiful brunch today, and it is great.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.