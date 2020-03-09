RHOA: Kenya Moore Says She Confronted Husband About Texting Another Woman Before Split

Kenya Moore broke down in tears on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta as she recalled the circumstances that led to her and Marc Daly‘s announcement that they were separating after two years of marriage.

In a candid conversation with cast mates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey, a tearful Moore said that her intention was never to split from Daly.

“He kind of forced my hand,” Moore said, explaining that she had heard from her publicist that she and Daly were separating and he was planning on making a statement behind her back. “Everything just happened so fast.”

Moore and Daly announced to PEOPLE exclusively they were going their separate ways back in September in coordinating statements. A day prior, the two were at a charity event Daly was throwing, where tension between them lead to a post-party fight.

“We went to the event and he just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there. Not loving, not being nice to me. He was just like, saying little things under his breath. It just seemed everything I was doing was an issue,” Moore said. “And then, I don’t know what happened, but he ended up getting in the Uber and we took off and he was just like, livid. He was like, ‘I didn’t even want you to come.’ Somehow I ruined his night.”

“Every time he gets mad, he goes in. He goes for my throat,” Moore continued. “It’s like, he can’t stop until he feels like he’s just destroyed me. I’ve seen him angry before, I’ve never seen him angry like that, where we’re that close to each other.”

Things got so bad, according to Moore, that the Uber driver asked Daly to get out of the car. “It got really out of hand,” Moore said. “And I told him he can’t come back here.”

But that wasn’t the only argument the two had — Moore also recounted a fight she and Daly got into before the event. She told Burruss and Bailey that she long had suspicions her husband had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with another woman, concerns that grew after she saw “text messages” been Daly and one of his exes in New York City.

“One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though that he was married. … She was like, ‘You make me feel this way, that way, is there any way we can keep this going?'” Moore claimed. “That woman, he still communicates with after I told him, ‘This is inappropriate.'”

After learning that the two were still talking, Moore said she contacted the woman over the phone.

“I called the bitch too, which I regret that I did,” she said. “She answered the phone and I said, ‘You might want to take me off the speakerphone, this is Ms. Marc Daly.’ … And I proceeded to let her know if she came anywhere else near my husband, I know where she lives.”

After that call, Moore said she confronted Daly. “We had this big blow out and I’m like, ‘What did I marry? What is going on here?'” Moore said. “We had talked about separating and Marc is like, ‘I was wrong for that, I’m sorry.’ And I just said, ‘Okay. That was your one mess-up.'”

While Moore may have had her concerns, in October she denied reports to PEOPLE that Daly had cheated.

“I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that,” she said. “In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”

Still, she said on Sunday’s RHOA that she “missed a lot of red flags” with Daly.

“When you’re excited and you’re in love and you feel hopeful, you ignore the red flags,” she said. “The last few weeks have taught me you can’t believe who someone says they are, you have to believe who someone shows you who they are.”

Ultimately, Moore stressed to her friends that she didn’t want to get divorced.

“It’s really hard,” she said, breaking down in tears. “To just sit here and be in turmoil the whole time and unhappy and crying? I can’t. I have to just look at my daughter’s face and just be like, ‘If you don’t do nothing else, you’re going to look back at your mom and go, ‘You know what mom, I respect you’ Because you did the right thing. You did not stand for somebody treating you a certain way.'”

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and are parents to daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, born on Nov. 4, 2018.

Since they went their separate ways in September, the pair have continued to co-parent Brooklyn. Moore has also been open about the fact that she’s hopeful they will find a way back together one day.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she told PEOPLE in October. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

It seems to be working. “We’re in a good place right now,” Moore said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February. “We’re trying to figure it out now. We had a beautiful brunch today and it is great.”

