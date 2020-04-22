RHOA: Kenya Moore Calls NeNe Leakes a 'Vile Person' After Claims About Her Marriage and Daughter

Kenya Moore is setting the record straight.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, clapped back at castmate NeNe Leakes, who claimed that Moore is not legally married to husband Marc Daly and that she did not use her own eggs to conceive their 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris.

“Yes, I’m legally married. I have my marriage certificate. I have witnesses,” she told ExtraTV. “She’s basically calling pretty much everyone in Turks and Caicos a lie, my family a lie … I just think that she crosses lines. She’s a vile person, and kids are off-limits.”

During Sunday’s season finale, Leakes, 52, said Moore had a “handshake” agreement with Daly and “paid” to have a baby with him. She also alleged that Brooklyn is not biologically related to Moore.

“It was Marc’s sperm and some eggs that they bought or found out of the country somewhere,” Leakes said. “That’s why the baby looks so much like him.”

Moore has long denied the allegations, telling PEOPLE in October that “rumors like this are completely baseless and I won’t be spending any energy addressing them further.”

And speaking to ExtraTV, Moore said she wasn’t surprised to be the target of Leakes’ attacks.

“I just think when people make comments like that it is to try to hurt them where they are most vulnerable,” she said. “It is who she is. … She is who she is. She’s never going to change.”

“I have been a target of her attacks because I simply have seen her for who she is,” she added. “She never supported me during my pregnancy and even now that my beautiful baby is here … making these accusations and targeting my family.”

Moore also gave an update on her relationship with Daly, saying the two are continuing to work on their marriage nearly seven months after announcing their split. But whether they make it the distance or not, the reality star isn’t worried about her future.

“I don’t know what the chances are, only God knows that,” she said. “If it works, I’d be super happy because that is Brooklyn’s dad and if it doesn’t, I think we’ll all be okay.”