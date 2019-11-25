RHOA's Kenya Moore Cries Over Marital Struggles as She Admits to Intimacy Issues Before Split

Kenya Moore had a rare emotional breakdown on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta as she opened up about the struggles she and her now-estranged husband Marc Daly had been experiencing in their relationship.

The conversation started when Moore, 48, admitted to fellow Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss that she and Daly had been having intimacy issues since before the couple welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, now 1.

“Maybe when I was about 6 months, 7 months, he just started getting really freaked out about my belly growing,” said Moore, who gave birth to Brooklyn in November 2018. “He thought it was kind of awkward.”

Things didn’t change after Brooklyn’s arrival, Moore said, telling Burruss that her sex life was, “not picking back up.”

Not helping matters? The fact that the couple live in two different cities, Moore filming RHOA in Atlanta and Daly working out of New York City, where he owns several restaurants.

When they were actually in the same space, they struggled to find alone time.

Even on their two-year wedding anniversary, in which they were supposed to go to Turks and Caicos together, Daly wouldn’t let Moore bring a nanny along — meaning there would be no room for any date nights. The topic got so heated between them, Daly ended up skipping the vacation all together, leaving Moore celebrating her marriage milestone alone with her daughter.

“That was heartbreaking to me,” Moore recalled. “He is in love with Brooklyn, there’s no doubt about that. As much as I want that, being a mom and seeing my husband bond with the baby, I’m left on the side line a lot of the time. When are we going to be intimate? When are we going to have time for ourselves?”

“It’s frustrating and I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Is this what all couples go through? How do we get over this hump and get back to where we’re happy again?”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Burruss — who has been married to husband Todd Tucker since 2014 — encouraged Moore to try to communicate her frustrations with Daly, while slamming Daly for “not trying to put enough effort in.”

But Moore said communication with Daly, 49, was actually their biggest problem, as their discussions often escalated into arguments.

“He’ll admit to that. He’ll admit, ‘I am a fighter. I like to fight.’ But there are issues, underlying issues in our marriage that we are not dealing with,” she said. “It’s like, you’re fighting about the glass on the table but that’s not what you’re fighting about. You’re fighting about the glass on the table, and you’re just not talking about it. And I feel like a lot of that is going on.”

“I just feel a lot of times stuck, ’cause I don’t want a conversation to elevate to a full-blown argument because he doesn’t compromise,” Moore added. “I’m not a fighter [in relationships], I want peace. I like to resolve issues. I don’t want to be fighting with my husband like this. I want to be like we were.”

Moore went on to tell Burruss that Daly’s ego was “fragile.”

“When he’s upset, it’s like he’s no holds barred,” she said. “He can be funny and smart and helpful and supportive but then when he gets mad, it’s like an alter-ego comes in from the depths of hell.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore, Marcy Daly and baby Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram

RELATED: Kenya Moore Denies She’s After NeNe Leakes’ RHOA Paycheck, Says Kandi Burruss Is Show’s Top Earner

Tears erupted from Moore multiple times throughout her conversation with Burruss. At one point, Moore, who grew up in a broken home and is estranged from her mother, spoke out about her fears on how their fighting might affect Brooklyn.

“We love each other but this thing just gets nasty sometimes and I don’t want that,” Moore said. “I don’t want it for Brooklyn. I waited my whole life for her and I was that little girl who was never protected and I will protect her.”

“I don’t want to cry,” she added, walking away from Burruss to compose herself.

Said Burruss: “I didn’t realize her relationship was so deep to where she feels like it’s toxic to her daughter. I’m hoping this is something she feels can be fixed.”

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Doesn’t Think She Rushed into Marriage — But Admits She Didn’t Sign a Prenup

Image zoom Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Moore and Daly announced their their separation on Sept. 19 in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Reunites with Estranged Husband to Celebrate Their Daughter’s First Birthday

Since then, the couple has been amicably co-parenting Brooklyn, and were even together in November to celebrate their daughter’s 1st birthday.

Days before that, Moore told PEOPLE that she’s hopeful she and Daly can find a way back together, but only if they can work through their communication issues.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she said. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.