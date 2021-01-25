RHOA Star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Have Split Once Again

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have separated once again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who has discussed her estranged relationship with Daly in the current season of the Bravo franchise, and Daly previously split in September 2019 after two years of marriage. They wed in a tropical private ceremony in St. Lucia on June 10, 2017.

The pair share 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris.

On Saturday, Daly confirmed their split in a statement to The Root.

"After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom," the businessman said.

"As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a 'Community Hub' where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I'm blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community," Daly concluded.

A rep for Moore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Their relationship appeared to be good as Moore, 50, told Andy Cohen last February, "We're in a good place right now. We're trying to figure it out now."

And the mom of one previously told PEOPLE that she "didn't get married to quit," adding, "I love my husband. I don't doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family."

In November 2019, Moore and Daly were together to celebrate their daughter's birthday. The reunion was the first time the pair had seen one another since their first split.

When they first announced their separation, Moore told PEOPLE: "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."

Meanwhile, Daly told PEOPLE in a separate statement, "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family's good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits."